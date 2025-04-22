Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: April

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering the 2025 NFL Draft having qualified for the playoffs in five consecutive seasons—the latest iteration of the squad lost at home to the Washington Commanders in the wild-card round. General manager Jason Licht now shifts his attention to the draft in an attempt to improve the roster and avoid another home playoff disappointment.

A quality draft class would position the Buccaneers nicely for additional success. They’re equipped with just six total selections, including three top-100 picks. We've conducted a seven-round mock draft using our brand-new Mock Draft Machine.

Round 1 (No. 19 overall): Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

YaYa Diaby continues to perform at a starting-caliber level. Opposite him in 2024 will be Haason Reddick, a one-year solution acquired in free agency. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka signed elsewhere and Chris Braswell is still developing. The Buccaneers will spend a premium pick on an edge rusher. Mike Green is one of the draft's best pass rushers. Green is athletic with a well-developed repertoire. They'd be thrilled with him at No. 19.

Round 2 (No. 53 overall): Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Cornerback is another need in Todd Bowles' defense. The oft-injured Jamel Dean is currently penciled into a starting role with Zyon McCollum. The Buccaneers require a future starter at the position and multiple depth options. Benjamin Morrison was once considered a first-round pick, but a season-ending injury in 2024 muddied his pre-draft evaluation. Morrison recently worked out for NFL teams, proving he's healthy while showcasing a technically refined skill set.

Round 3 (No. 84 overall): Tai Felton, WR, Maryland

Mike Evans is entering another contract year at 32. Chris Godwin is 29 and coming off a season-ending ACL injury. Licht needs to find a future starter to pair with Jalen McMillan. Tai Felton produced 96 catches for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns. Felton is a little wiry and struggles getting off press-man coverage, but he's twitchy with top-end speed when taking the top off vertically.

Round 4 (No. 121 overall): Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

SirVocea Dennis and Lavonte David are penciled in as the off-ball linebacker starters. Dennis was playing quality ball last season before suffering a season-ending injury. Licht signed veteran linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. for depth purposes. There are a couple of short-term solutions here. Barrett Carter is athletic and versatile with three-down potential.

Round 5 (No. 157 overall): Jonas Sanker, SAF, Virginia

Antoine Winfield Jr. is coming off an injury-shortened season, but should quickly recapture his usual form. Tykee Smith could move from nickel to strong safety, and Christian Izien deserves more snaps. Safety is in an intriguing spot, so expect the Buccaneers to draft competition. Jonas Sanker is an experienced defender. Sanker is capable of recording 80-plus tackles near the line of scrimmage.

Round 7 (No. 235 overall): Tommy Akingbesote, DT, Maryland