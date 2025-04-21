New Orleans Saints 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: April

The New Orleans Saints are entering the 2025 NFL Draft in a transitional period. First-year head coach Kellen Moore has already potentially lost starting quarterback Derek Carr for the season. How early will the Saints attempt to draft a quarterback?

The Saints are equipped with nine total selections, including four top-100 picks. Laying the foundation for a brighter future should be the priority. We've conducted a seven-round mock draft using our brand-new Mock Draft Machine.

Round 1 (No. 9 overall): Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Saints may target an offensive tackle or EDGE rusher at No. 9 overall. General manager Mickey Loomis has always loved high-upside pass rushers. Shemar Stewart displayed elite athleticism at the NFL Combine, putting forth a historical performance. Stewart’s lack of tangible production at Texas A&M has been well documented, but he possesses all the tools needed to finish plays at the next level.

Round 2 (No. 40 overall): Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Loomis may have to trade up a few spots, but he'll almost certainly target a quarterback like Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe at the top of the second round. Dart and Moore would be an intriguing QB-coach duo. The Ole Miss signal caller possesses the physical skill set required to thrive under Moore's tutelage.

Round 3 (No. 71 overall): Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon

Ryan Ramczyk officially announced his retirement this month after dealing with a chronic injury. Will Trevor Penning, who is entering a contract year, continue establishing himself as a solution at right tackle? Ajani Cornelius played right tackle at Oregon and would offer a succession plan. Cornelius competes with urgency and he's a sudden mover.

Round 3 (No. 93 overall): Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

Elic Ayomanor would offer the Saints a different skill set from Chris Olave and Brandin Cooks. Ayomanor has take-the-top-off burst and speed. The Stanford standout is big, long, and powerful, and would compete with Rashid Shaheed for a year-one specific role.

Round 4 (No. 112 overall): Mac McWilliams, CB, UCF

There's little-to-no depth at boundary cornerback behind Kool-Aid McKinstry and Alontae Taylor. Enter Mac McWilliams, one of the draft's most competitive corners. McWilliams has inside-outside versatility with terrific footwork and instincts.

Round 4 (No. 131 overall): Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn

The Saints take advantage of a deep running back class to add an Alvin Kamara complement. Kendre Miller hasn't really developed in that role. Jarquez Hunter is explosive with eye-popping vision. Hunter is a quick accelerator with lateral agility.

Round 6 (No. 184 overall): Jacob Bayer, IOL, Arkansas State

Arkansas State's Jacob Bayer has guard/center positional flexibility. The Saints could use some late-round developmental depth inside. Bayer is a long-term multi-use backup with a steady technical skill set.

Round 7 (No. 248 overall): Tyler Baron, EDGE, Miami

Tyler Baron would play behind Chase Young and Carl Granderson at EDGE. Isaiah Foskey needs to start showing more in that rotational pass-rushing role. Baron has size, length, and intriguing athletic traits.

Round 7 (No. 254 overall): Tonka Hemingway, DT, South Carolina