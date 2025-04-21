Baltimore Ravens 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: April

The Baltimore Ravens are entering the 2025 NFL Draft as annual contenders. General manager Eric DeCosta owns a league-high 11 selections, with five picks scheduled within the opening four rounds. DeCosta possesses the capital required to continue building out a strong roster.

A quality draft class could help the Ravens get over the hump in the AFC. It’s about continuing to build a strong unit around franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson. We've conducted a seven-round mock draft using our brand-new Mock Draft Machine.

Round 1 (No. 27 overall): Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Donovan Ezeiruaku recorded 16.5 sacks in 2024, the second-most in the FBS. The Ravens need to prepare to lose Kyle Van Noy and David Ojabo next offseason. Ezeiruaku is slightly undersized, but he's an elite athlete at the position with the required speed, bend, athleticism, and agility to develop into a difference maker at the next level.

Round 2 (No. 59 overall): Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

Depth at boundary cornerback is a need opposite Nate Wiggins. The Ravens signed the oft-injured Chido Awuzie to play that spot this offseason. Quincy Riley is a long and experienced defender with ideal size. Riley is instinctive and physical, two traits John Harbaugh appreciates in his cornerbacks.

Round 3 (No. 91 overall): Billy Bowman Jr., SAF, Oklahoma

The Ravens need to draft several instant contributors in the defensive backfield. Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman Jr. would immediately come in and contend for snaps next to Kyle Hamilton. Bowman Jr. was a Senior Bowl standout, displaying rare ball skills due to his innate ability to create turnovers.

Round 4 (No. 129 overall): Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

Swing tackle is a need behind starters Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten. Boston College's Ozzy Trapilo has flashed the ability to play both left and right tackle throughout the pre-draft process. Trapilo has active, quick feet with the size profile necessary to develop into a starter eventually.

Round 4 (No. 136 overall): Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

The Ravens take advantage of a historically deep running back class to pair Derrick Henry with another change-of-pace speedster. Jaydon Blue ran a blazing-fast 4.38-second 40 at the NFL Combine. Blue is an electric rusher with both pass-catching upside and home-run ability in space.

Round 5 (No. 176 overall): Elijah Roberts, DL, SMU

Elijah Roberts is a versatile inside-outside defender. Roberts could play with his hand in the dirt on early downs in the Ravens' occasional 3-4 looks. He'd offer depth alongside Travis Jones and Nnamdi Madubuike.

Round 6 (No. 183 overall): Connor Colby, IOL, Iowa

Interior offensive line depth is a priority behind starting guards Daniel Faalele and Andrew Vorhees, the latter of whom is a first-year starter. Connor Colby is an experienced prospect. Colby is quick and agile with developmental potential at guard.

Round 6 (No. 203 overall): Melvin Smith Jr., CB, Southern Arkansas

The Ravens will likely select multiple cornerbacks. Southern Arkansas' Melvin Smith Jr. took advantage of his opportunity to compete at this year's Senior Bowl. Smith Jr. also displayed athleticism at his Pro Day by running a 4.38 40-yard dash and leaping a 38-inch vertical.

Round 6 (No. 210 overall): Moloki Motavao, TE, UCLA

Mark Andrews' future hangs in the balance at tight end. The position still won't be a huge priority, with Baltimore possessing confidence in Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar. Moliki Matavao is a size mismatch who's still developing as a blocker. Matavao has untapped potential as an athletic pass-catcher, though.

Round 6 (No. 212 overall): Isaiah Neyor, WR, Nebraska

Isaiah Neyor is a raw athlete at wide receiver. It's worth gambling on Neyor's 4.40 speed at 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds. He'd potentially provide Jackson with another electric deep-speed threat.

Round 7 (No. 243 overall): Ryan Fitzgerald, K, Florida State