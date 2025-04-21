Los Angeles Rams 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: April

One of the most talented teams in the NFC, 2025 could be the year the Los Angeles Rams work back to the conference title game, should everything come to fruition. Here is an early look at where the Rams and general manager Les Snead could go in this full seven-round Rams mock draft.

Round 1 (No. 26 overall): Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

A name that has consistently popped, Carson Schwesinger is a bowling ball with knives in the middle of a defense and projects as a green dot for a long time. Considering the youth movement up front for L.A. over the last few drafts, adding a player like Schwesinger fills a need at the position while plugging in one of the draft's elite triggermen and one-on-one tacklers. He'd play off the likes of Braden Fiske, Jared Verse, Byron Young, and Kobie Turner extremely well.

Round 3 (No. 90 overall): Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

Teams love players who play much bigger than their given frame, and Kyle Williams is a special type of player that I think has a shot to become a real featured weapon for an NFL offense. He can win at all three levels, go above the rim to snatch passes out of the year, blocks his tail off, and has the juice to outrun defenders with the ball in his hands. Sign me up for this all day long for an offense that just lost Cooper Kupp.

Round 3 (No. 101 overall): Seth McLaughlin, IOL, Ohio State

Talked about as one of the premier centers in the class pre-injury, grabbing Seth McLaughlin here outside the top 100 wouldn’t have been possible had he stayed healthy. From the Rams’ perspective, he adds fresh legs to a front five that is guard-center versatile, with the technical ability to compete early in his career. McLaughlin at 100% is a top-50 player in the class.

Round 4 (No. 127 overall): Thomas Fidone II, TE, Nebraska

Thomas Fidone II remains one of my personal favorite flex weapons in the day-three bucket. The former No. 1 ranked high school recruit at the TE position years back, Fidone II has experience both in-line and flexed out, and is a ballplayer I expect to play for a long time. A natural hands-catcher, I’d put Fidone II’s elite hands up against any pass-catcher in the class—they are that good.

Round 6 (No. 190 overall): Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA

A ‘riser’ in the corner class, Zah Frazier is uber-athletic with a long and wiry frame on the outside. UTSA produced Riq Woolen just a few years back, and some scouts across football see some similar traits in Frazier at 6-foot-3.

Round 6 (No. 195 overall): Elijah Alston, EDGE, Miami

I like to use these selections to introduce players to the audience who are currently unknown to the public eye. Another name to know from the Hurricanes’ program this fall, Elijah Alston is likely to hear his name called due to his ability to consistently create push in isolated opportunities.

A constant topic of conversations post-Tropical Bowl have trended toward Miami ED Elijah Alston (6020v//254v).



~ Dominant in 1-1s all week long (clips below).



Long list of meetings —



• Falcons

• Vikings

• Commanders

• Giants

• Bears

• Titans

• Ravens

• Colts

•… pic.twitter.com/xDCn8siPpp — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 21, 2025

Round 6 (No. 201 overall): Lan Larison, RB, UC Davis

Just last year, we saw New Hampshire RB Dylan Laube carve out a role for himself as a small-school RB, and Lan Larison will have the chance to do the same this fall. A finalist for the FCS’ version of the Heisman (Walter Payton Award), Larison is a true do-it-all ball-carrier that you’ll likely see a bunch in the preseason as he pushes for a roster spot.

One of the secrets of the class that has received much more buzz on the league side of things than media, UC Davis RB Lan Larison recently had a 30 visit with the Detroit Lions, source said.



Ran 4.46 at his pro day & was a finalist for the FCS’ version of the Heisman in 2024. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 7, 2025

Round 6 (No. 202 overall): Tommy Mellott, QB, Montana State