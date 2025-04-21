Kansas City Chiefs 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: April

The Kansas City Chiefs are entering the 2025 NFL Draft with a slightly sour taste in their mouth. An attempt to three-peat as Super Bowl champions ended in an embarrassing 40-22 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. Weaknesses were exposed, and general manager Brett Veach must prioritize upgrading the trenches throughout the draft.

A quality draft class could swiftly help the Chiefs course-correct. They’re equipped with eight total selections, including four top-100 picks. We've conducted a seven-round mock draft using our brand-new Mock Draft Machine.

Round 1 (No. 31 overall): Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

Replenishing the trenches is the Chiefs' top priority. Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton was a big loss in free agency. Toledo's Darius Alexander qualifies as a potential surprise first-round selection on Thursday. Alexander is an excellent run defender and possesses the speed and size required to develop into an effective pass rusher.

Round 2 (No. 63 overall): Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

The Chiefs are counting on free-agent signing Jaylon Moore, a career backup, to be the starting left tackle. On the right side, Jawaan Taylor is a likely cap casualty next offseason. Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris just haven't developed as hoped. Charles Grant is raw, but the William & Mary tackle has elite upside due to rare athleticism. Grant would be a future solution at one of those spots.

Round 3 (No. 66 overall): Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Xavier Worthy should make a sophomore leap, but alternative options are needed. Hollywood Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster were re-signed to one-year deals as short-term solutions. Rashee Rice continues to navigate an off-field situation. Jayden Higgins would offer the Chiefs size and playmaking ability on the boundary. The Chiefs don't have a wideout like Higgins on the roster.

Round 3 (No. 95 overall): Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

Depth is needed at boundary corner behind Trent McDuffie. The projected opposite starter is Kristian Fulton, a free-agent signing with a lengthy injury history. Jacob Parrish is undersized, but he is experienced playing on the outside. Parrish's make-up speed and press-man mentality serve as equalisers.

Round 4 (No. 133 overall): Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

The Chiefs are a little unspectacular behind George Karlaftis at EDGE. Felix Anuduike-Uzomah hasn't convinced the coaching staff. Ashton Gillotte is powerful and experienced. Gillotte has three-down potential due to his well-developed ability to play with extension in the run game.

Round 7 (No. 226 overall): Marcus Wehr, IOL, Montana State

The Chiefs traded Joe Thuney earlier this offseason, creating a hole at guard. The expectation is that in-house option Mike Caliendo will become a starter. Suamataia could also convert to guard on a full-time basis. It's clear that depth is needed here. Marcus Wehr is a super-impressive small-school prospect with power to boot.

Round 7 (No. 251 overall): Rayuan Lane III, SAF, Navy

Justin Reed was a loss at safety. Jaden Hicks and Mike Edwards will compete for snaps opposite Bryan Cook. Rayuan Lane III impressed at the Senior Bowl. He'd add competition. Lane III also projects as an excellent special teams player.

Round 7 (No. 257 overall): Corey Thornton, CB, Louisville