NFL Mock Draft 2025: Draft Week Has Arrived!

The 2025 NFL Draft class brings no shortage of intrigue. It’s a group headlined not by quarterbacks, but by elite defensive talent, explosive trench prospects, and positionless playmakers who will reshape the modern game. While consensus at the top remains unsettled, the depth of high-level traits across multiple positions, particularly along the defensive front and offensive line, makes this one of the more compelling draft pools in recent memory. The class is flush with length, range, and versatility, and teams with strong development pipelines will find immediate contributors throughout the early rounds.

This NFL mock draft reflects a combination of projection, fit, and personal conviction. Several picks may stray from consensus boards, but they’re grounded in tape, traits, and alignment with team identity. From transcendent talents like Marcus Mbow to high-ceiling defenders such as Jalon Walker and Mike Green, this class is rich with difference-makers. Traits were prioritized, as they often translate best. Certain selections—Femi Oladejo to Washington, Jahdae Barron to Miami—speak to culture fit just as much as scheme. Every pick here represents a player who could redefine the trajectory of their franchise.

Please note that you can click on each player's name to read their full scouting report.

2025 NFL Mock Draft

1. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

This is a foundational move for a franchise seeking stability and direction. In a division as unsettled as the AFC South, selecting Cam Ward provides immediate clarity at the game’s most important position. Ward brings a rare blend of arm strength, accuracy, and adaptability, having successfully led three different programs, each with distinct systems and challenges. His ability to adjust, lead, and elevate those around him makes him more than a quick solution; he’s a long-term answer under center.

2. Cleveland Browns

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Travis Hunter is one of the most exciting NFL prospects I’ve seen in years. He’s the closest thing I’ve come across to best-to-ever-do-it potential. This kind of talent doesn’t come around often, and I honestly don’t think I’ll see another like him for a long time. I have a gut feeling that when it’s all said and done, we’ll talk about Hunter as one of the greatest football players ever. You just can’t overlook what a true two-way player brings to the table—especially one this skilled. The Browns strike gold here with Hunter slipping past the first pick.

3. New York Giants

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

You don’t need to be a scout to see it—Abdul Carter is the best edge prospect to come out since Aidan Hutchinson. His twitch, power, and ability to wreck plays in the backfield make him a nightmare for opposing offenses. He’s a true disruptor—someone who doesn't just pressure the quarterback but consistently ruins the timing and rhythm of entire drives. With this pick, the Giants walk away from draft night building one of the most feared defensive fronts in the NFL.

4. New England Patriots

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The stars seem to have aligned for New England. Mike Vrabel, a staunch believer in winning through the trenches, lands one of the most decorated offensive linemen to come out in years. Will Campbell brings elite consistency, physical presence, and rare intangibles that elevate everyone around him. Whether he lines up at tackle or slides inside, Campbell gives the Patriots an ideal franchise cornerstone to build their offensive line around.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Mason Graham, IDL, Michigan

If the Jaguars remain at No. 5, Mason Graham stands out as the most sound and logical selection. While it may not be the flashiest move, Graham is one of the few true blue-chip prospects in this class. A dominant presence on the interior, he brings disruptive ability against both the run and the pass. His ability to anchor, shed, and collapse the pocket adds instant credibility to Jacksonville’s young defensive front. This is a high-floor, high-impact player who will raise the standard in the trenches from day one.

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Armand Membou's addition provides the Raiders with immediate flexibility, potentially allowing DJ Glaze to return to his natural position at left tackle. Given the uncertainty surrounding Kolton Miller's future, solidifying the offensive line is a prudent move that offers more long-term value than selecting a running back at this juncture. Membou's blend of athleticism, power, and technical proficiency positions him as a reliable cornerstone for the Raiders' offensive front.

7. New York Jets

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

After passing on Brock Bowers in last year’s draft, the Jets get another opportunity to land a true difference-maker at tight end. Tyler Warren brings a rare mix of toughness, versatility, and football instincts that fit seamlessly into a modern offense. At Penn State, Warren was used creatively—whether through motion, designed touches, or red zone packages—to maximize his impact and showcase how dangerous he can be when simply given the ball. He’s a complete tight end whose presence is felt in every phase of the game. While his athletic testing may not turn heads, Warren’s intangibles—competitiveness, football IQ, and physicality—define his value. He sets the tone in the run game, finishes plays, and consistently shows up in clutch moments. For a Jets team looking to add reliability and edge to its offense, Warren brings both.

8. Carolina Panthers

Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

The longer we go through the pre-draft process, the more this seems like this is the pick for the Panthers. I think there are two trains of thought here with Walker. Some see Walker as a tweener, while others see only a slight discount from the top defender in this class, Abdul Carter. It seems the Panthers think the latter, and for good reason. Walker is less stout than ideal as an edge defender, but he plays much bigger than most. He's got feel off the ball, and a gene for disruption around the line of scrimmage. He's an immediate force multiplier for the Panthers' front seven.

9. New Orleans Saints

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

With Shedeur Sanders’ draft line set at O/U 8.5, slotting him to the Saints feels like a natural fit—and one that makes plenty of sense. New Orleans is long overdue for stability and a sense of direction at the quarterback position, and Sanders offers exactly that. He’s the kind of player who can lead a franchise back toward consistent playoff relevance. While public opinion on Sanders tends to shift, one thing remains clear—his confidence, poise, and command of the game are traits that translate. For all the debate about raw talent, it’s those intangible qualities that often separate long-term starters from the rest. Sanders brings that presence, and with the right support in New Orleans, he could be the cornerstone this franchise has been waiting for.

10. Chicago Bears

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Ashton Jeanty is, relative to his position, one of the top overall prospects in this class. That said, this wouldn’t be the direction I’d go. Running backs are a luxury that most teams can’t afford to spend top-10 capital on, regardless of talent level. Still, the momentum behind Jeanty has been consistent. Betting markets point to him coming off the board early, and if that holds true, Chicago feels like the ideal landing spot. The Bears look like a team that’s one playmaker away from unlocking their offensive ceiling. Jeanty’s balance, burst, and third-down versatility offer exactly the kind of dynamic presence this offense could thrive around.

11. San Francisco 49ers

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Will Johnson’s injury may have cast some uncertainty over his draft stock, but there’s little doubt—he’s one of the top two cornerbacks in this class. While San Francisco’s more pressing needs lie in the trenches, they can afford to wait on those. A corner of Johnson’s pedigree and instincts won’t be there later. This is a classic value pick—too good to pass up. Johnson brings size, fluidity, and advanced ball skills to a secondary that could use more consistency on the outside. With his ability to match up across coverage schemes and alignments, he gives the 49ers a long-term answer at a premium position.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

With CeeDee Lamb firmly entrenched as the Cowboys’ offensive centerpiece, Dallas enters this draft looking for a true complement—someone who can be the Robin to his Batman. Tetairoa McMillan fits the mold. At 6-foot-4 with outstanding ball skills, body control, and catch-point reliability, he offers exactly what this offense needs on the perimeter. McMillan is a fluid route-runner with a large catch radius and natural feel for working outside the numbers. He gives Dak Prescott a dependable boundary target and adds much-needed balance to a receiving corps that leaned heavily on Lamb. This is a move that helps maximize the offense’s firepower while giving defenses another big problem to solve.

13. Miami Dolphins

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Jahdae Barron is the ultimate chess piece for a modern NFL defense. His elite football IQ, natural instincts, and feel for spacing make him a perfect fit as a roaming defender at the next level. While he may not project as a traditional outside corner, that’s not where his value lies. Barron thrives in hybrid roles—whether it’s nickel, dime, or rotating down as a safety. He processes quickly, tackles with urgency, and consistently finds himself around the football. For a Dolphins defense in need of secondary reinforcements, Barron brings immediate versatility and long-term reliability. He’s the kind of player you build sub-packages around.

14. Indianapolis Colts

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Colston Loveland is one of the smoothest and most reliable pass-catching tight ends in this class. He brings fluidity, natural hands, and an advanced feel for spacing that allows him to consistently create separation and win at all three levels. For a Colts offense built around the raw arm talent and athleticism of Anthony Richardson, Loveland adds a high-level security blanket and mismatch creator. His upside as a featured weapon in the passing game makes him a valuable addition and a potential cornerstone for this evolving offense.





15. Atlanta Falcons

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

The Falcons finally get their guy. Mike Green is one of the most tantalizing edge prospects in this class—a high-upside, highly productive pass rusher who fills a glaring need for a defense that’s lacked true juice off the edge for years. Coming off a dominant 2024 season with 17 sacks, Green brings a rare blend of range, power, and refined pass-rush ability that makes him a potential franchise cornerstone. His ceiling is among the highest in the draft, and his presence immediately changes the tone of Atlanta’s front seven. This is the type of swing that can reshape a defense.

16. Arizona Cardinals

Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Shemar Stewart is an intriguing case study in projection. Frequently compared to Travon Walker, Stewart possesses every physical and athletic trait teams look for in a franchise-caliber defensive end. The length, explosiveness, and raw power are all there. While his college production hasn’t always matched the flashes he’s shown, his tape tells the story—this is a player with the tools to wreck games. NFL teams know that stats don’t dictate success at the next level. For a Cardinals defense in search of a true game-changer off the edge, Stewart brings the kind of upside that’s hard to pass on.

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Malaki Starks, SAF, Georgia

Malaki Starks is a seamless fit for what Al Golden looks to build on the back end of this Bengals defense. He’s fully capable of handling deep middle-of-the-field responsibilities and consistently shows the instincts and range to eliminate explosive plays before they develop. Starks brings a calm, steady presence and plays with the kind of anticipation and discipline that translates cleanly to the next level. His all-around ability gives Cincinnati a high-floor, high-impact starter who can anchor the secondary for years to come.

18. Seattle Seahawks

Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Shavon Revel Jr. is one of the more polarizing players in this class. With a concerning injury history and only a limited sample of 2024 tape, he comes with real risk. But at 6-foot-2 with long speed and physicality in both coverage and run support, his upside is undeniable. This pick fits the pattern for Seattle—filling a need at a premium position with a player they brought in for a Top 30 visit. The Seahawks have a history of trusting their evaluations in those settings, and Revel Jr. checks the physical and competitive boxes they look for on the boundary. If he stays healthy, this could be one of the steals of the first round.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Jihaad Campbell makes it clear from the first snap—he belongs in the first round. His athleticism, urgency, and physical edge give him the tools to be an every-down, all-situation defender at the next level. For Todd Bowles, Campbell is the kind of tone-setter this defense can build around. He brings the range to erase space and the instincts to control the middle. With the green dot on his helmet, Campbell projects as the next long-term leader of the Buccaneers’ defense.

20. Denver Broncos

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

It’s rare to see multiple running backs land in the first round, but Omarion Hampton is a clear exception. With his combination of downhill power, burst through the hole, and natural feel for contact, Hampton fits the mold of a true NFL RB1. For a Broncos offense led by quarterback Bo Nix, Hampton provides the perfect complement. He brings balance, reliability, and big-play potential to a unit that exceeded expectations last season. Adding a back with Hampton’s physical tools and workhorse profile gives Denver a foundational piece to build around as Nix settles into the starting role.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

It’s become clear that there’s a legitimate QB3 in this class—and the Steelers might be the team willing to take the gamble. With the Aaron Rodgers talk finally behind them, Mike Tomlin lands one of the most polarizing prospects in the draft in Jalen Milroe. Milroe brings everything you want in a modern quarterback—explosive athleticism, elite arm talent, toughness, and big-play potential. But his inconsistency and streaky decision-making were hard to ignore throughout his college career. This is the kind of pick that could get Tomlin fired… or remind everyone why he’s one of the best leaders and developers in the game. High risk, high reward—and Pittsburgh leans all the way in.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Justin Herbert and the Chargers just wrapped up another disappointing postseason. Despite clear growth in consistency, structure, and culture, the offense continued to fall short when it came to surrounding Herbert with enough playmakers. Matthew Golden brings exactly what this team needs—a route-versatile, athletic receiver who can separate, finish plays, and contribute across all levels of the field. He fits cleanly alongside Ladd McConkey and the rest of the group, offering Herbert a reliable target with big-play ability. It’s the kind of addition that helps take the Chargers’ passing attack to the next level.

23. Green Bay Packers

Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

The Packers have a clear need at cornerback, and Maxwell Hairston fits exactly what they look for on the back end. He brings elite ball skills, instincts, and short-area quickness—traits that translate seamlessly into Green Bay’s defensive structure. Hairston excels with his eyes on the quarterback, reacting quickly to route concepts and breaking on the ball with authority. His ability to disguise coverages, close space, and generate turnovers makes him an immediate playmaker in a secondary that needs more of them. With his speed, length, and feel for the game, Hairston projects as a difference-maker early in his NFL career.

24. Minnesota Vikings

Derrick Harmon, IDL, Oregon

Derrick Harmon is a match made in heaven for Brian Flores’ pressure-heavy defense. One of the most disruptive interior defenders in college football last season, Harmon brings a natural ability to disengage from blockers and route to the football. He’s a true penetrator—quick off the snap, explosive through gaps, and built to play downhill. His hand usage, leverage, and feel for attacking protections align perfectly with what Flores looks for up front. Harmon fits the identity of this defense and projects as an immediate impact piece on the interior.

25. Houston Texans

Kelvin Banks Jr. slips to the Texans here and fills a critical need along an offensive line that must do a better job protecting C.J. Stroud moving forward. Staying in-state, Banks becomes a clear centerpiece for a young offense looking to stay competitive in a shifting AFC landscape. Though he played tackle at Texas, Banks projects best to guard at the next level—not because of any glaring weaknesses, but because the position plays to his natural strengths as a blocker, particularly in the run game. He brings toughness, consistency, and the kind of presence Houston needs up front.

26. Los Angeles Rams

Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

A former walk-on who became a key piece of UCLA’s defense, Carson Schwesinger brings the toughness, intelligence, and physicality that fit exactly what the Rams look for on that side of the ball. He’s a downhill player with strong instincts and projects as a long-term green dot leader in the middle. With the Rams continuing to build through the front seven, Schwesinger fills a clear need at linebacker. His ability to diagnose, react, and finish consistently makes him a seamless addition to a defense built on speed and disruption.

27. Baltimore Ravens

Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Mykel Williams falls right into Baltimore’s lap as they continue building one of the league’s most physical and versatile defenses. He’s already one of the top run defenders in the class, with the frame, strength, and discipline to anchor the edge from day one. While his pass rush is still developing, the traits are all there. With more refinement, Williams has the versatility and ceiling to become a high-impact, every-down defensive end. For a Ravens team that thrives on depth and development in the trenches, this is a perfect fit.

28. Detroit Lions

Kenneth Grant, IDL, Michigan

A national champion and dominant force at Michigan, Kenneth Grant stays home and brings immediate impact to the heart of the Lions’ defensive front. While much of the attention went to teammate Mason Graham, Grant was every bit as important—if not more so—when it came to setting the tone up front. At more than 330 pounds, Grant is a true run defender with rare size, strength, and leverage. He controls gaps, holds the point, and consistently disrupts the flow of opposing ground games. Though he offers flashes as a pass rusher, it’s his ability to anchor a run defense that makes him a perfect fit for Detroit’s physical identity.

29. Washington Commanders

Femi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA

Femi Oladejo made a strong impression on me during Senior Bowl week—he looked like the most naturally gifted player on the field. His size, movement skills, and overall presence just popped. It was clear he had the traits to be something special at the next level. His connection to Washington feels real, and it’s easy to see why. Oladejo brings a unique combination of edge-setting strength, pass-rushing upside, and linebacker instincts from his time playing inside. He fits the physical mold this front office is drawn to, and even more so, he plays with the kind of urgency and professionalism that matches their cultural shift. This feels like a foundational piece for what Washington is trying to build.

30. Buffalo Bills

Walter Nolen, IDL, Ole Miss

Walter Nolen is one of the most naturally gifted defenders in this class. His strength, twitch, and mobility give him rare upside as a true three-down interior lineman who can impact both phases of the game. While there’s still room for him to grow in terms of consistency, Buffalo feels like the perfect landing spot. The Bills have a strong track record of developing defensive talent, and Nolen’s traits are simply too valuable to pass up at this stage. If it clicks, they’re getting a game-wrecker in the middle of their defense.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Had we seen the full slate of games Josh Simmons was set to play at Ohio State before a season-ending injury, he might’ve been a top-five pick. His first-step explosiveness and punishing demeanor in the run game make him one of the most physically imposing linemen in this class. The Chiefs take a chance on the talent—and it’s a smart one. Simmons has all the tools to develop into one of the best offensive linemen in the league and a crucial piece in extending the Chiefs' dynasty for years to come.

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue

There was no way I was going to make it through a 2025 mock draft without getting Marcus Mbow into the first round. While it may not be the consensus projection, he’s taken a visit with the Eagles and fits exactly what they value—toughness, power, and rare athletic traits on the offensive line. If I were in charge of these 32 picks, Mbow wouldn’t have made it past the top five. He’s that kind of transcendent talent. The Eagles, a franchise that knows how to identify and develop special linemen, land a player with sky-high upside. There’s work to be done on the consistency front, but Mbow has all the tools to become one of the greats.



