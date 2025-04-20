Marcus Yarns NFL Draft Interview: Speedy Impact

Delaware running back Marcus Yarns is a potential home-run hitter in the 2025 NFL Draft. An explosive back with breakaway speed, Yarns is versatile enough to thrive as both a runner and pass catcher. The Fightin’ Blue Hens standout projects as a change-of-pace option.

Yarns recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Yarns discussed breaking out in 2023 and 2024, expanding his capabilities as a pass catcher at the next level, his recent pre-draft meetings, and more.

JM: You broke out in 2023, your first year as a starter. You rushed for 939 yards and 15 touchdowns. Besides more carries, what changed for you that led to that production?

Marcus Yarns: Besides more carries, I would probably credit my football IQ and my willingness to break down the game plan with our coaching staff. I went into every game with a pretty good idea of what to expect on the field.

It started with having my eyes in the right place and having great vision. I always understood how the defense was going to adjust to our formations. I became a better student of the game.

JM: You essentially repeated that production in 2024 en route to First-Team All-CAA honors. How big was that for you to prove 2023 wasn't a fluke?

Marcus Yarns: It was very important, especially being at a smaller school like Delaware. I couldn’t be a guy who had one good season in 2023 and couldn’t reproduce that in 2024. I had to stay consistent in what I do. That was huge for me.

JM: You carried that momentum over to the NFL Combine, running a 4.45 40 and leaping a 37.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-2 broad jump. Do you think you surprised scouts with that athleticism?

Marcus Yarns: I possibly surprised them. I felt like I could have done even better at the NFL Combine. I definitely wanted to showcase my athleticism.

JM: Is Marcus Yarns an agile back in space, or a power runner? How would you describe your traits and identity as a running back?

Marcus Yarns: I’m more agile than powerful, but the trait that really separates me as a running back is my ability to make explosive plays. I generate explosive plays both from the backfield and as a pass catcher. I’m very versatile in that aspect. That helps me separate myself.

JM: You had 17 catches this past season for five receiving touchdowns. You scored 11 total receiving touchdowns over the past three campaigns. You should have been more involved in the passing game. Those are crazy metrics.

Marcus Yarns: There’s a lot of untapped potential for me in the passing game. I want to expand my route tree at the next level and make an impact.

JM: Have you completed any team visits or virtual meetings throughout this process?

Marcus Yarns: I had a few Zoom meetings with the Seahawks, Giants, and 49ers, and a few others. I’ve been in contact with different coaching staff members. It’s been a smooth process for me.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is Marcus Yarns going to make at the next level?