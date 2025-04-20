Marcus Harris NFL Draft Interview: Competitive Player

Cal cornerback Marcus Harris played his best football in 2024 after transferring to the program from Idaho. The Golden Bears standout showcased an improved ability to disrupt the catch point by recording seven pass breakups and two interceptions. Harris also recorded 46 tackles, making plays around the line of scrimmage.

Harris recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Harris discussed entering the portal and going from Idaho to Cal, playing man and zone coverage, making plays around the football, and more.

JM: I thought you played your best football at Cal this past season after transferring to the program from Idaho. You had seven pass breakups and two interceptions. What changed for you in 2024?

Marcus Harris: I was able to step up and showcase more confidence in my game. I had a nice career at Idaho, spending three-and-a-half years there. I came to Cal and improved even more in 2024.

JM: You made plays at the catch point. What do you think led to that increased production?

Marcus Harris: My philosophy as a defensive back is to make plays on the ball. There’s usually five secondary defenders on the field on any given play. Going out there and disrupting the catch point is our job. We have to be around the football to make the plays that come to us.

JM: Talk to me about your ability to play man and zone coverage. You showed that ability at Cal.

Marcus Harris: I feel like I’m a pretty versatile cornerback. I’ve played in like three different schemes. Applying those tools and the knowledge I learned in different systems, I can play man and zone coverage as necessary.

I applied those tips to the scheme at Cal and it made me more versatile. It allowed me to utilize my entire skill set in the secondary.

JM: Do you have a preference between man and zone?

Marcus Harris: I don’t have a preference. Like I said, I’ve played in systems that were both man and zone heavy. I’m very comfortable with both schemes.

JM: I’ll put you in a scenario then. Say it’s 3rd-and-long with the game on the line. It’s an obvious passing down. Would you rather be manned up or playing zone with a chance to make a play on the ball near the sticks?

Marcus Harris: That’s a tough question. I’m a big game plan guy. I guess it depends on what our game plan was leading up to the game. If we’re sending pressure, we can definitely play man coverage. If we know the quarterback likes certain things, we can go zone coverage and take it away and see how he reacts, making him panic.

Either way, we’re getting a stop.

JM: I love the commitment to the game plan. You also had 46 tackles this past season. You made plays behind the line of scrimmage in the run game.

Marcus Harris: I’d credit my willingness to be aggressive and make plays behind the line of scrimmage in the run game. I didn’t second-guess those plays. Instead of making a tackle after a one-yard gain, I tried to kill those plays at the line of scrimmage. I wanted to help my defense out.

JM: You recently put forth an outstanding performance at Pro Day. I believe you ran a 4.38. Wow, what a huge showcase that was for you.

Marcus Harris: I was pleased with the performance, but I do think I could have possibly ran even faster. I was pleased with that time. It was 4.38.

JM: Have you met with many NFL teams throughout this process?

Marcus Harris: I’ve met with a bunch of teams on Zoom. I’ve had great meetings with a number of organizations. I’ve been blessed with those opportunities. I’m going to keep the team list private at this time. I met with teams locally to Cal, from East to West, North to South.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. What kind of impact is Marcus Harris going to make at the next level?