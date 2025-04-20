Malaki Starks NFL Draft Interview: Versatile Leader

Georgia defensive back Malaki Stars is the best player at his position in the 2025 NFL Draft. A versatile do-it-all defender, Starks wore multiple hats for Kirby Smart’s elite defense. It makes him an especially pro-ready prospect who will make an immediate impact as an instant starter and Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate.

Starks recently spoke with The Draft Network about growing up in Jefferson, Georgia and developing at the local high school. From there, the Georgia standout and I got into a deep X's and O's conversation about his versatile role and fit as a true do-it-all defender. Starks walked us through every position he played at Georgia from “MONEY” linebacker to special teams, defending the nickel, playing man and zone coverage, and so much more.

An NFL franchise would be extremely fortunate to draft Starks with a first-round pick on Thursday.

JM: What was life like growing up in Jefferson, Georgia? It’s a fairly small town with a population of roughly 15,000.

Malaki Starks: It was fun. It was different, but fun. Being from a small town, everybody knows everybody. I had a really good group of friends despite growing up in a small town. Jefferson, Georgia has a family-like vibe about it. It’s a special place.

JM: You continued to develop as a football player at the local high school. The town played a role in your success. You got to Georgia and contributed as a true freshman in 2022, being nominated for Freshman of the Year. What was it about your mentality that allowed you to play such a crucial role from a young age?

Malaki Starks: It was all about my mindset and how I approach the game of football. I was adaptable and able to move around as needed. My first starting job was at “MONEY” linebacker in the dime package.

By the second game, I had already won the starting safety job. I had the right mindset. I wanted to play and I didn’t care where I played. I played a lot of special teams my freshman year. Heck, I was still playing special teams in my second and third seasons.

My freshman year, before the season started, it looked like it was going to strictly be special teams. It didn’t bother me. That was the right mindset. As long as I was contributing somehow, I was okay with it.

JM: I go through that room that year, you also learned from older veterans like Kelee Ringo and Kamari Lassiter. How did iron sharpen iron for you over the years, especially in your early formative years?

Malaki Starks: Just being in a position room like that with all those older guys, I learned from them and soaked up that knowledge. At the same time, I wanted to compete. Just like we competed against the offense in practice, we competed against one another as well.

It gave our room a certain type of edge. That was the case throughout my three seasons at Georgia. I always carried that competitiveness with me. We always talked about healthy competition. We learned and competed. It made me who I am.

JM: You’ve had so many amazing teammates throughout the years and experienced so many incredible moments. I think that 2023 National Championship triumph will probably be one memory you always put above everything else. What’s your biggest takeaway from that year?

Malaki Starks: I’ll always remember what it took to get there. When you look at it, the older guys were telling us this doesn’t happen every year. To me, as a young player at the time, I didn’t believe them. That’s all we knew at the time, was to win and get to the Natty. It felt normal to us at the time. As time went by, I learned that it’s not normal and it doesn’t happen every year. I’ll always cherish the memories we created.

We also lost a very dear teammate that year [Devin Willock]. I had grown very close with him. We had this thing called ‘skull sessions’ and I got very close to him as I got to know him better. That’s why I’ll always remember that year as being a very special one.

JM: That really is special. When I turn the tape on, I see the most versatile defensive back in the 2025 NFL Draft. You’ve played a ton of nickel, deep safety, boundary corner, inside the box. How did you become such a versatile defender?

Malaki Starks: I think it goes back to my mindset and my athletic ability. I’m super aggressive. At the end of the day, I’m always going to bet on myself. It doesn’t matter who’s across from me. I like me.

Like I said, I had designs on playing right away as a freshman. It didn’t matter which position I had to play. I just wanted to play. That mentality kept me open minded when it came to learning different positions.

That approach is how I learned money [linebacker]. After I learned safety, I still knew what the linebacker was supposed to do on every play. Then I can learn how to play “STAR” and I knew what the safeties and cornerbacks were doing.

I kept an open mind from the start. That mindset allowed me to take my game to new heights.

JM: Do teams potentially see you playing boundary corner at the next level? I've heard some whispers.

Malaki Starks: Some of the teams have talked about me playing boundary corner, yeah. There are teams who want me to strictly play corner. At the end of the day, I like to compete. I’m just waiting for my shot.

It doesn’t matter where they put me. I just need to get my foot in the door. It doesn’t matter where they put me. I’m going to produce at a high level. I’m just waiting for my shot to contribute.

JM: The tape proves it. Does Malaki Starks prefer to play man or zone coverage? Which one did you play more of at Georgia?

Malaki Starks: I think both man and zone coverage, really. I say that because my first two years at Georgia, we were a heavy press-man defense. We were very aggressive in press-man coverage.

As our personnel changed, we developed into more of a zone team. I have both in my back pocket. We transitioned to that zone defense in my last season. I think it really helped me because that’s a scheme that’s very commonly played throughout the league.

You look across the league right now and there’s a lot of zone coverage. I have experience with both coverages. That’s going to help me a lot at the next level.

JM: I’ll put you in a scenario then. Say it’s 3rd-and-long with the game on the line. It’s an obvious passing down. Would you rather be manned up or playing zone with a chance to make a play on the ball near the sticks?

Malaki Starks: If it’s third-and-long with the game on the line, I’m playing man coverage. Let’s man up (laughs).

JM: You had so many amazing teammates at Georgia. I have to put you on the spot. If you were going to war tomorrow and could only bring one with you, who would you bring and why?

Malaki Starks: Jalon Walker. Hands down. We were roommates my freshman year. We came in together. We’re super close. That’s like my brother. I know the type of player and leader he is. We were both voted team captains this past year.

We sat down together as freshmen and talked about our goals and mapped out the future. To see the work he’s put in, I know the type of family person he is.

We went to eight overtimes together against Georgia Tech. After each one, we found each other, patted each other on the helmet and said let’s get back to work. I know he’s going to be right there with me when it gets thick. I never have to question that.

JM: I absolutely love that. You've been busy in recent weeks. Have you completed any pre-draft visits and do you have more of them coming up?

Malaki Starks: It’s been crazy in the best way possible (laughs). I’ve spoken with guys who don’t have any visits, or aren’t doing any Zooms. I’ve been thankful through the Zooms and visits to have met with all 32 teams. We’re all exploring the options.

Teams are getting a feel for me and I’m getting a feel for them. I’m thankful.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. I’ve really appreciated your time today. This conversation has highlighted why Malaki Starks is the best safety in the 2025 NFL Draft. What is a team getting when they select Malaki Starks in the first round on Thursday?

Malaki Starks: The biggest thing you’re getting is a leader. I come from a program that instilled discipline. I understand what it takes to win a lot of games. I’m a great teammate who does things the right way.

I love football because I love the game. Some guys love football because they love what it brings them. I just love football because I love to compete.

You’re getting a versatile defensive back. I know I’m labeled as a “safety” but I’m an all-around defensive back at the end of the day. I can line up anywhere and play with anybody. I carry that confidence.