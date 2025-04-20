LaJohntay Wester NFL Draft Interview: Winner’s Mentality

Colorado wide receiver LaJohntay Wester is one of the most explosive playmakers in the 2025 NFL Draft. The former FIU transfer was absolutely dynamic for the Buffaloes this past season, recording 74 receptions for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns. Wester was also impactful on special teams where he scored a return touchdown.

Wester recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Wester discussed his breakout performance at Colorado, his favorite route to run, making explosive plays as a receiver and on special teams, why Shedeur Sanders is the best quarterback in the draft, and more.

JM: Now that you've had time to reflect, how do you look back on the decision to transfer from FAU to Colorado?

LaJohntay Wester: It was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make. I can confidently say that the decision to come to Colorado changed the trajectory of my career, though.

Colorado gave me an opportunity to display my talents on a huge platform. It put my name on a national stage. That’s exactly what I was hoping for.

JM: The move to Colorado did that for you at a high level. Despite having to share the ball in the offense, you still managed to score a career-high 11 total touchdowns. What is it about your game that allows you to find the end zone so consistently?

LaJohntay Wester: I capitalized on every opportunity I had to touch the football. Coming to Colorado, I knew I was going to have fewer touches. I really had to focus on maximizing my opportunities.

It was all about making the most of every play.

JM: You did just that. How did iron sharpen iron at practice? In the receiver room alone, you had yourself, Travis Hunter, Will Sheppard, and Jimmy Horn Jr. Practice must have been so much fun.

LaJohntay Wester: It was great. We challenged each other without having to go at one another. We practiced at such an intense level. We held each other accountable to a very high standard.

It was great. All four of us were dominant across the board in my eyes. Having a receiver room of Will [Sheppard], Jimmy [Horn Jr.], Travis [Hunter], and myself, it was special. We had a lot of highly talented playmakers.

We all have high football IQs as well. Every practice brought competition.

JM: You guys were so much fun to watch together. Pro Day was recently. Walk us through some of the results. Were you satisfied with your performance?

LaJohntay Wester: I was mostly satisfied with my on-field workout. I didn’t drop many balls while running routes. I think Shedeur Sanders and I might have missed on three opportunities in total. We shared the blame for that.

Other than that, we were nearly perfect. I ran fluid routes. I caught the ball well. My main goal at Pro Day was to showcase my route-running ability. I definitely did that. My hands are a safety blanket for a quarterback. I can be a consistent playmaker at the next level.

JM: You looked so smooth out there. On the topic of route running, does LaJohntay Wester have a favorite route to run?

LaJohntay Wester: I love running a good choice route. You can’t cover me on a choice route when I make the right read as a receiver.

JM: What's the biggest misconception about coach Prime? Something you hear about him that just isn't the case at all.

LaJohntay Wester: He gets way too much negative attention for just who he is. I don’t think people look at him the right way from a culture standpoint. Maybe he doesn’t fit the normal profile of a college football head coach. That’s somebody else’s problem, a misconception. That’s not his fault.

He runs things differently. He’s just different. He’s one of the greatest players of all time. How many people can say that? He carries that swagger with him as a coach. It still rubs people the wrong way.

If you don’t have any haters, you’re doing something wrong (laughs).

JM: What are teams telling you about your role at the next level? Are you hearing slot receiver, special teams?

LaJohntay Wester: I’ve heard a little bit of everything, a mixture of both. Teams are definitely excited about my potential on special teams to start. That’s probably coming right out of the gate. I’m definitely hearing both, though, slot receiver and in the return game.

I bring a lot of added value and versatility to the table.

JM: Who are some of the NFL teams you've met with throughout this process?

LaJohntay Wester: I’ve met with every team it feels like. I met with the Panthers, Cardinals, Giants, Cowboys, Buccaneers, and Dolphins, to name a few. All of those meetings happened on Zoom.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. I'm assuming you feel Shedeur Sanders is the best quarterback in this class. What makes him special?

LaJohntay Wester: Shedeur Sanders is clutch and precise. He never gets too high or too low on himself, which is so important at the quarterback position. He’s very confident. What he achieved as a college football player is getting overlooked.

He really changed the trajectory of two college football programs at Jackson State and Colorado. He helped turn both programs around. He deserves that credit. The leadership, his swagger and confidence, shouldn’t be overlooked.

There’s nobody that compares in this draft class to Shedeur Sanders. That’s just my opinion. Shedeur Sanders is one of the best quarterbacks I’ve ever played with. It was an honor to share the field with him.

JM: This has been outstanding. We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is LaJohntay Wester going to make at the next level?

LaJohntay Wester: I’m going to make an immediate impact right out the gate, on special teams and at slot receiver. If you need me to be the hype man, that’s what I’m going to be (laughs).