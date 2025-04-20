Isas Waxter NFL Draft Interview: Competitive & Humble

Villanova cornerback Isas Waxter has outstanding size for the position at 6-foot-1 and 209 pounds. He’s also showcased desired athleticism between the NFL Combine (10-foot-4 broad) and Pro Day (4.48) throughout this pre-draft process. Waxter recorded 59 tackles, 13 pass breakups, and three interceptions over the past two seasons.

Waxter recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Waxter discussed preparing for his breakout seasons at Villanova, impressing scouts at the NFL Combine and Pro Day, his recent pre-draft team meetings, and more.

JM: You recorded 59 tackles, 13 pass breakups, and three interceptions over the past two seasons. What allowed you to take steps forward in 2023 and 2024 at Villanova?

Isas Waxter: I didn’t play during the 2022 season, so I had to maximise my 2023 and 2024 seasons. It gave me a chance to lock in with the scheme. Figuring out exactly what my coaches wanted from me helped me find success.

Once I was able to get on the field, I had put in so much mental work in preparation for my opportunity. To come out with an idea of exactly how I wanted to play, it was a tremendous help. I knew how to manipulate offenses.

JM: You did that at a high level. You also have outstanding size at the position at 6-foot-1 and 209 pounds. How do you use size and length to your advantage in coverage?

Isas Waxter: I understood how to use my strengths, my length, and athleticism to my advantage. I’m able to get my hands on receivers and disrupt timing. I also used those strengths in the run game or on tight ends in coverage.

I understand how to utilize my strengths to make plays. I use length, size, and speed to my advantage.

JM: It was obvious on tape. I thought you did a great job at the NFL Combine. You ran a 4.56, a stellar time for your size. You also leaped a 10-foot-4 broad jump. Do you think you surprised scouts with your athleticism?

Isas Waxter: Yeah, for sure I did. Even at the NFL Combine, though I had a minor hamstring issue. I don’t feel like I was able to display the full range of my athletic capabilities. I could have run a little bit faster or jumped a little higher. I was healthier at Pro Day and I improved on those numbers.

I ran faster [4.48] and jumped higher. My agility times were great. I feel like I properly showcased my athleticism at Pro Day. I truly showed what I could bring to the table along with my length and size.

JM: Pro Day was a proper showcase for you. Does Isas Waxter prefer to play man or zone coverage? Which one are you more familiar with?

Isas Waxter: We were a man coverage defense at Villanova. I definitely played a little more man coverage in college. I am familiar with both man and zone, and I don’t really have a preference. I feel like I’m a good player in both man and zone coverage schemes.

JM: I’ll put you in a scenario then. Say it’s 3rd-and-long with the game on the line. It’s an obvious passing down. Would you rather be manned up or playing zone with a chance to make a play on the ball near the sticks?

Isas Waxter: We want to be able to see everything on third-and-long. I’m thinking maybe you go with a match-zone coverage, which is essentially man coverage with zone eyes. I think that’s the best play call for that down and distance.

JM: I love that. You've been busy in recent weeks. Have you completed any pre-draft visits or virtual meetings, and do you have more of them coming up?

Isas Waxter: I worked out for the Jets, Giants, and Eagles at their local pro days. I’ve also had recent Zoom meetings with the Cowboys and Browns. I’ve been staying busy and doing a couple of things.

JM: That’s an awesome set of pre-draft opportunities. We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is Isas Waxter going to make at the next level?