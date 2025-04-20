Elijah Simmons NFL Draft Interview: Showcasing Explosiveness

Tennessee defensive tackle Elijah Simmons is an experienced and productive defender in the 2025 NFL Draft. Simmons is a high-level run stopper with enough foot quickness and power to push the pocket. The Volunteers standout was at the NFL Combine, where he received good feedback from scouts.

Simmons recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Simmons discussed playing a run-stopping role at Tennessee, his upside as a pass rusher, which teams he’s met with throughout this process, and more.

JM: You played high school football in Nashville after being born in Memphis. You then played college ball for the Tennessee Volunteers. What has it meant to rep your hometown teams?

Elijah Simmons: It’s been amazing to stay in-state. I stayed in Tennessee and I always repped Memphis. I played six years here dating back to 2019. It’s been a blessing to represent the state of Tennessee the right way.

JM: You're one of the most selfless players in this class. You played a run-stopping role at Tennessee. What do you enjoy about doing the dirty work?

Elijah Simmons: I love being physical. I like violence in the trenches, man. I love upholding the point of attack and dominating my gap. That’s my mission on the field. I have to get on those guards and place pressure on the backfield. That’s what being a great player is all about.

JM: That’s what you did for the Tennessee Volunteers. Are teams telling you they see you as a high-level run stopper at the next level?

Elijah Simmons: 100% they are. That’s what I’m hearing through and through. They see me being that same type of guy. They see how explosive I am on tape. The traits I’m bringing to the table, they value those abilities in the NFL. That’s what I’ve been hearing.

JM: That’s awesome. Who are some defensive players you enjoy watching and learning from in the NFL?

Elijah Simmons: I love watching Aaron Donald of course. He was a shorter guy, but he was very powerful and strong, stout at the point of attack. I think I’ve shown some similar traits on tape.

JM: I’m sure you feel you have some untapped potential as a pass rusher. Talk to me about your arsenal of moves, and maybe some of the feedback you’re getting from NFL teams as a pass rusher.

Elijah Simmons: Being the type of player I am, they’re looking for me to convert speed to power. It starts with me being strong at the point of attack. That’s how I set up my rushes, my bull rush. It starts with strength. I have good feet. I’m trying to maximize the things I’m great at.

JM: Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this process?

Elijah Simmons: I met with roughly every team at the NFL Combine. The feedback has been consistent. I asked teams what they would specifically want from me at the next level. I kept hearing nose guard, three-technique, 2i.

They want me to be stout and stop the run and push the pocket as a pass rusher. They want me to be physical at the point of attack. I have great hands and I play with great leverage. They want me to get after guards on different levels while upholding my gap and being strong at the point.

I’ve been getting very consistent feedback. I had a private workout with the New Orleans Saints. I was on a virtual call with the San Francisco 49ers. They told me the same thing. We went over some film together.

Those are the two meetings that stood out to me as showing a lot of interest. I also met with the Lions and Falcons.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. This has been awesome. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Elijah Simmons?