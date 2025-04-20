Eli Pancol NFL Draft Interview: Relentless Worker

Duke wide receiver Eli Pancol has overcome an incredible amount of adversity. After suffering injuries in 2022 and 2023, Pancol returned in 2024 with a vengeance. He led the Blue Devils in receptions with 60, producing 798 yards and nine touchdowns.

Pancol recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Pancol discussed his determined mindset to defeat adversity, his favorite routes to run, an outstanding Pro Day performance, and more.

JM: You suffered a season-ending injury during camp in 2023. How did you overcome that adversity?

Eli Pancol: That was definitely tough for me. I was coming off a previous injury in 2022 as well. I had spent that whole [2022] offseason working to get back on the field. I felt like I was in the best shape of my life heading into 2023.

For football to be taken away from me again, it was heartbreaking. Being away from the game makes you realize how much you really love football. Even though it was such a terrible time for me, it was also a blessing in disguise. I was able to step back and really just appreciate football.

My teammates and coaching staff really rallied around me. They showed me how much they cared about me. I definitely learned how to not take anything for granted. Football can be taken away from you at any given moment. I’m out here working like every day could be my last.

JM: You returned in 2024 with a vengeance and enjoyed your best season, recording 60 receptions for 798 yards and nine touchdowns. You must have felt vindicated, like ‘yeah, I knew I was capable of this.’

Eli Pancol: Yeah, I absolutely felt that way. I say it all the time, I hope any success I had in 2024 serves as inspiration for somebody who has to go through adversity. You’re always going to be better than what you were before, as long as you’re willing to put the work in.

An injury isn’t going to prevent you from coming back and thriving. As long as you love the game and really commit yourself, you can come back from anything. I came back better than ever.

JM: You did just that. You were also phenomenal at Pro Day, running an unofficial 4.33-second 40-yard dash. Walk me through the measurements and some of the results.

Eli Pancol: Credit to X3 in Orlando. That’s where I was training. We did a lot of bench [press] training and it paid off. I put up 23 reps on the bench. I jumped a 36-inch vertical and a 10-foot-3 broad jump.

I ran the L-cone in 6.88 seconds. I had a 4.2 five-ten-five shuttle. I was thrilled with the results. It’s all credit to X3 in Orlando. I also measured in at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds.

JM: Those are outstanding testing results for your size. Does Eli Pancol have a favorite route to run?

Eli Pancol: Nothing’s better than an end-zone fade (laughs). I love a good fade in the red zone that gives me an opportunity to go up and make a play.

JM: A lot of NFL teams were present to watch you perform at Pro Day. Who have you met with throughout this process?

Eli Pancol: I spoke with the Chargers after Pro Day. I met with the Giants at Pro Day. I’ve spoken with the 49ers as well.

JM: Teams are intrigued by your size and athletic profile. We've appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Eli Pancol?

Eli Pancol: Any team that gets Eli Pancol is getting a relentless hard worker. I’ve proven that no matter how much adversity comes my way, I’m always going to overcome the obstacles. I’m coming to work every single day to get better.

I love the game of football. I love feeding off the energy of the fans. I use that to energize my teammates. I’m also a physical receiver who loves to block.