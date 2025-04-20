Amir Annoor NFL Draft Interview: Chasing Rings

Wofford cornerback Amir Annoor is an intriguing name in the 2025 NFL Draft. More than 10 NFL teams attended his Pro Day showcase (Palmetto Day at South Carolina) to watch him perform. A versatile inside-outside cornerback with special teams experience as well, Annoor ran in the high 4.3s at his Pro Day and was one of the top seven performers, according to scouts.

Annoor recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Annoor discussed impressing scouts at Pro Day, returning kicks on special teams, the list of teams who watched him perform, and more.

JM: You took a step forward at Wofford this year, totaling career highs in tackles (38), pass breakups (nine), and interceptions (three). What led to that improvement?

Amir Annoor: I would credit the coaching staff first and foremost. I loved the scheme and I always felt comfortable with our game plans. They helped me play at my best. My coaches and teammates deserve all the credit for my production.

JM: You have quality size for the position at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds. How do you use that size to your advantage in coverage?

Amir Annoor: I slimmed down for Pro Day. I use size to play press coverage. My size also helps me offer support in the run game. I can come downhill and tackle. That’s what I like to use size for.

JM: You've returned 18 career punts and 10 kickoffs. Have teams discussed you playing special teams at the next level?

Amir Annoor: That’s the main thing I keep hearing, special teams. I’ll probably start off on special teams. From there, I’ll try to develop into a role on defense at cornerback.

JM: Your Pro Day occurred at Palmetto Day at the University of South Carolina. What were some of your results?

Amir Annoor: I heard 4.37 to 4.40 in my 40. That was the range of my 40-yard dash. I hit 12 reps on the bench press. I also had a broad jump of 10-foot-1.

JM: Those are outstanding results. Do teams see you being versatile enough to play both nickel and boundary corner?

Amir Annoor: I’ve heard both nickel corner and outside. It just depends on the team I go to and what scheme they run. I’m comfortable playing both inside and boundary cornerback.

JM: Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this process?

Amir Annoor: I’ve met in some capacity with the Patriots, Packers, Rams, Browns, Panthers, Dolphins, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Broncos, Eagles, Ravens. Some of these teams contacted my coaching staff about me. I met with a few of them at Pro Day. They were all in attendance to watch me perform. I also attended the Titans’ local day.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you. You’re a very intriguing prospect. We've appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Amir Annoor?