Steven Losoya NFL Draft Interview: Hidden Gem

Vanderbilt interior offensive lineman Steven Losoya is among the hidden gems in the 2025 NFL Draft. A flexible guard and center, Losoya logged time at Middle Tennessee State and Mississippi State before finishing his college career with the Commodores in 2024. He made 45 career stats in a variety of offensive schemes.

Losoya recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Losoya discussed his well-traveled college football career, why he’s the steal of this draft class, which teams he’s been in contact with via pre-draft meetings, and more.

JM: You came to Vanderbilt from Middle Tennessee State and Mississippi State. What a journey, 45 career starts later. How do you reflect?

Steven Losoya: It’s been a great journey. My hometown is Nashville. I started out 45 minutes away at Middle Tennessee State. Later on, I had a chance to go play SEC football for Mississippi State. I couldn’t turn that down.

A lot of stuff happened at Mississippi State. For various reasons, I ended up back home at Vanderbilt. I finished my career in Nashville. It was an amazing experience.

JM: You started games at both guard and center. Do teams see you having that three-position versatility inside?

Steven Losoya: Yeah, they definitely do. The offense we ran at Vanderbilt flipped guards and tackles through the strength of our offense. If it was trips right or trips left, we’d move around to the left and right as needed.

I played right and left guard. I also played center for the first five games of our season. I definitely showcased a ton of positional versatility at guard and center.

JM: That’s a huge asset at the next level. Is Steven Losoya an agile blocker in space, or powerful in a phone booth? How would you describe your identity as an offensive lineman?

Steven Losoya: It depends on the offense. I’ve played in a lot of different systems and schemes. I was asked to do a bunch of different stuff. I’ve always been able to execute whatever scheme we were running.

This past offense [Vanderbilt] was more of a phone-booth offense, getting down and dirty in the trenches. When I was at Middle Tennessee and Mississippi State, we ran a lot more screens that required me to get out in space. We ran a lot of outside zone as well. I was able to block in space. I can pretty much do it all.

JM: What was your favorite play to run in the playbook and why? Something you got excited about in the huddle?

Steven Losoya: We ran a g-lead [guard-lead] play this past season. It was a lot of fun to pull out as the front-side pulling guard and kick out that defensive end. The ball would come right behind you. That’s always a fun play to run.

JM: That’s a blast. You're going to the Tennessee Titans’ local day. Have you been in touch with any other NFL teams throughout this pre-draft process?

Steven Losoya: I’ve had great communication with the Titans. I’ve spoken with the Kansas City Chiefs and their scouts a little bit as well. I met with a Dallas Cowboys scout as well. It’s been a fun, unique process.

I feel like I’m being overlooked a little bit. It doesn’t really matter. I believe I’m going to be the steal of this draft as an interior offensive lineman.

JM: I loved watching you on tape. We've appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Steven Losoya?

Steven Losoya: I’m going to be the steal of this draft among the interior offensive linemen. I meant that. I have positional versatility. I’m also incredibly durable. I’ve only missed one game my entire career.