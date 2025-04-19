Kris Mitchell NFL Draft Interview: Hard Work

Notre Dame wide receiver Kris Mitchell helped the Fighting Irish advance to the National Championship this past season. Before arriving at the program, he proved he could play a high-volume role at FIU in 2023, having recorded 64 receptions for 1,118 yards and seven touchdowns. At Notre Dame’s Pro Day, Mitchell ran a program-best 4.50-second 40-yard dash.

Mitchell recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Mitchell discussed transferring to Notre Dame, helping the team play for a National Championship, his favorite routes to run, pre-draft team meetings, and more.

JM: Now that you've had time to reflect, how do you look back on the decision to transfer from FIU to Notre Dame?

Kris Mitchell: It proved to be a great decision for me. I try not to regret any decisions I make in life, especially one that had such a positive impact on my outlook, like transferring to Notre Dame.

I learned so much at the Fighting Irish program. I really appreciate them for recruiting me in the portal. They welcomed me with open arms. I played in a National Championship Game. Competing at the highest level was a dream come true for me. I feel great about that decision.

JM: You experienced a ton of success as a team at Notre Dame. You played a larger role at FIU, producing 64 receptions for 1,118 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023. How did you handle playing more of a rotational role in 2024?

Kris Mitchell: It was a little different for me. I had a couple of years like that at FIU where I was playing a similar role before I had my breakout season in 2023. It was all about the team at Notre Dame.

It wasn’t totally new territory for me. We had a deeper supporting cast at Notre Dame and we all had a role to play. I knew I wasn’t going to come in and dominate targets. It’s a team-based game. We spread the ball around.

If I wasn’t getting the ball, somebody else was. As long as we were winning games and advancing towards our goal of playing for a National Championship, we were all satisfied. I was happy to play my role and help the team win games.

JM: You did that at a high level. The team played for a National Championship. You ran the fastest 40 at Notre Dame’s Pro Day (4.50). Did you feel like it was a good showcase for you?

Kris Mitchell: I felt like it was a great showcase for me. I showed a lot of scouts that I’m a great route runner with good speed to my game. I can make deep plays. I feel like I can go out there and run any route, make any play they need me to make.

A lot of scouts had different hand times on my 40. I had some late 4.3s to low 4.4s. It was a great showcase for me. I feel really good about it.

JM: You had an awesome day. Does Kris Mitchell have a favorite route to run?

Kris Mitchell: I would probably say the deep post route. The deep post is definitely my favorite. I appreciate the post corner or a corner post as well. I love all of those deep routes. I have fun with those, I like them a lot.

Anything that lets me go deep, I know I’m going to be in the best position to make a play. I’m going to create separation late and make a play.

JM: It was fun to watch you run those routes on tape this past season. Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this pre-draft process?

Kris Mitchell: I’ve met with a few teams. We had some good face-to-face conversations after Pro Day. I’m keeping my head down and working throughout this process. I’m excited to see it all come together.

I met with the Colts, Bears, and Lions at Pro Day. I also participated in the Bears’ local pro day.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Kris Mitchell?

Kris Mitchell: I’m the hardest-working, team-first player in this draft. I’m all about putting hard work in. I will never give up. If things aren’t going our way, I’m going to help get us pointed back in the right direction.