Kris Mitchell NFL Draft Interview: Hard Work

Notre Dame wide receiver Kris Mitchell helped the Fighting Irish advance to the National Championship this past season. Before arriving at the program, he proved he could play a high-volume role at FIU in 2023, having recorded 64 receptions for 1,118 yards and seven touchdowns. At Notre Dame’s Pro Day, Mitchell ran a program-best 4.50-second 40-yard dash.
Mitchell recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Mitchell discussed transferring to Notre Dame, helping the team play for a National Championship, his favorite routes to run, pre-draft team meetings, and more.
JM: Now that you've had time to reflect, how do you look back on the decision to transfer from FIU to Notre Dame?
Kris Mitchell: It proved to be a great decision for me. I try not to regret any decisions I make in life, especially one that had such a positive impact on my outlook, like transferring to Notre Dame.
I learned so much at the Fighting Irish program. I really appreciate them for recruiting me in the portal. They welcomed me with open arms. I played in a National Championship Game. Competing at the highest level was a dream come true for me. I feel great about that decision.
JM: You experienced a ton of success as a team at Notre Dame. You played a larger role at FIU, producing 64 receptions for 1,118 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023. How did you handle playing more of a rotational role in 2024?
Kris Mitchell: It was a little different for me. I had a couple of years like that at FIU where I was playing a similar role before I had my breakout season in 2023. It was all about the team at Notre Dame.
It wasn’t totally new territory for me. We had a deeper supporting cast at Notre Dame and we all had a role to play. I knew I wasn’t going to come in and dominate targets. It’s a team-based game. We spread the ball around.
If I wasn’t getting the ball, somebody else was. As long as we were winning games and advancing towards our goal of playing for a National Championship, we were all satisfied. I was happy to play my role and help the team win games.
JM: You did that at a high level. The team played for a National Championship. You ran the fastest 40 at Notre Dame’s Pro Day (4.50). Did you feel like it was a good showcase for you?
Kris Mitchell: I felt like it was a great showcase for me. I showed a lot of scouts that I’m a great route runner with good speed to my game. I can make deep plays. I feel like I can go out there and run any route, make any play they need me to make.
A lot of scouts had different hand times on my 40. I had some late 4.3s to low 4.4s. It was a great showcase for me. I feel really good about it.
JM: You had an awesome day. Does Kris Mitchell have a favorite route to run?
Kris Mitchell: I would probably say the deep post route. The deep post is definitely my favorite. I appreciate the post corner or a corner post as well. I love all of those deep routes. I have fun with those, I like them a lot.
Anything that lets me go deep, I know I’m going to be in the best position to make a play. I’m going to create separation late and make a play.
JM: It was fun to watch you run those routes on tape this past season. Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this pre-draft process?
Kris Mitchell: I’ve met with a few teams. We had some good face-to-face conversations after Pro Day. I’m keeping my head down and working throughout this process. I’m excited to see it all come together.
I met with the Colts, Bears, and Lions at Pro Day. I also participated in the Bears’ local pro day.
JM: We've appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Kris Mitchell?
Kris Mitchell: I’m the hardest-working, team-first player in this draft. I’m all about putting hard work in. I will never give up. If things aren’t going our way, I’m going to help get us pointed back in the right direction.
I’m all about bringing good energy to the table. I’m extremely confident in my abilities. I’m ready to learn. I have a lot more to give to an NFL team. I’m ready to make my way to the pro level. I'm here to become a better player.