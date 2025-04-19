Jason Marshall Jr. NFL Draft Interview: Ready For Impact

Florida cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. is an experienced and reliable defender in the 2025 NFL Draft. Marshall Jr. departs the Gators having made 39 career starts in the SEC. At the NFL Combine, he ran a stellar 4.49-second 40-yard dash after measuring in at a terrific 6-foot, 194 pounds.

Marshall Jr. recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Marshall Jr. discussed being an experienced player at Florida, his performance at the NFL Combine, playing man and zone coverage, and more.

JM: You leave Florida having made 39 career starts. How will that experience serve you well at the next level?

Jason Marshall Jr.: I’m definitely expecting that experience to serve me well. I’m a very experienced player. I started playing as a freshman. I got early playing time and I was able to carry that experience with me throughout the rest of my career.

That experience is going to help me in the long run.

JM: You have 27 career pass breakups under your belt. Talk to me about your ability to disrupt the catch point.

Jason Marshall Jr.: I love being around the ball and being a ballhawk. Obviously, I’d like to convert some of those pass breakups into more interceptions, but my game is predicated on disrupting the catch point and disrupting the timing between quarterback and receiver.

It’s all about disrupting the ball and creating havoc between quarterback and receiver.

JM: You suffered a season-ending injury this past season, but recovered in time to impress at the NFL Combine. You ran a 4.49 at 6-foot, 194 pounds. You also leaped a 37.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot-5 broad. Did you get great feedback from scouts on the performance?

Jason Marshall Jr.: I definitely got great feedback, yeah. I was able to come back early from the injury and perform at the NFL Combine. That was big for me, just like you said. Imagine if I were healthy and finished the season healthy. I would have had an even better year.

If I went into the NFL Combine healthy, the numbers would have been even better. Coming off surgery three months prior to the combine, I feel like I put forth a great showcase in Indianapolis.

I was thrilled with the performance. To go out there and put up the numbers I did three months removed from surgery, I felt blessed.

JM: You sure did. Does Jason Marshall Jr. prefer man or zone coverage? Which are you more familiar with?

Jason Marshall Jr.: I’m more familiar with man coverage. I’m able to play zone coverage as well, though. I’ve never shied away from an opportunity to play zone coverage. They run a lot of zone coverage in the NFL. Other teams run more man [coverage].

I’m able to play and adapt to both. My flexibility and versatility is what makes me one of the top cornerbacks in this draft class. I can adapt to many different coverages.

JM: You’ve been versatile on tape. Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this process? Do you have any visits or virtual meetings?

Jason Marshall Jr.: I’ve met with quite a few teams. I’ve been doing a bunch of virtual meetings on Zoom. I met with the Packers, Commanders, Seahawks, and Chiefs to name a few. All of my meetings have gone well.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why on tape. We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is Jason Marshall Jr. going to make at the next level?

Jason Marshall Jr.: I’m going to make a big impact. I have great size and ability for the position. I’m an experienced player who has played a lot of high-level football. I’m ready to play. I’m coming in ready to work.