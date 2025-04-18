Tonka Hemingway NFL Draft Interview: Huge Impact

NFL teams see South Carolina defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway as a versatile chess piece capable of playing inside and outside. Hemingway had four tackles for loss this past campaign and can play anywhere from nose tackle to three-tech. The Gamecocks standout ran the second-fastest shuttle (4.48) and three-cone (7.36) among defensive tackles at the NFL Combine.

Hemingway recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Hemingway discussed enjoying a career-best season in 2024, his evolving pass-rush arsenal, NFL comps for him at the next level, and more.

JM: I thought you stepped up your game as a senior this season, totaling a career-high four sacks and four additional tackles for loss. What led to the increased backfield production?

Tonka Hemingway: I feel like I understood the game at a higher level. I got better throughout my four seasons. I also had an incredible coaching staff that made my job easier. Once I acclimated to the new coaching staff, I hit the ground running.

The staff at South Carolina believed in us and allowed us to play to our strengths.

JM: How has your pass-rush arsenal evolved over the years? It looked more polished on tape this past season.

Tonka Hemingway: I think I did a good job improving my pass-rush arsenal this past year. I put a lot of work in. I buckled down at practice. It was all about repping it over and over again. I couldn’t get away from that. Win or lose, keep repping it.

It might work in a game. There are no shortcuts. I had a better pass-rushing plan this season for my opponents.

JM: You did just that. Do teams see you playing a three-down role at the next level? I feel like you can stop the run on early downs.

Tonka Hemingway: Some teams have definitely mentioned that, yeah. I can stop the run on early downs. I can go out there and play some five-tech, defensive end. They’ve talked about then kicking me inside on pass-rushing downs.

JM: What about positional versatility? Expand on that for me. Where do scouts see you playing on the defensive line?

Tonka Hemingway: We’ve been talking about positional versatility with different teams. I can play inside-outside from three-tech out. I can kick inside and play a little nose tackle. It depends on my playing weight. Teams really like my positional versatility.

JM: You put together a nice NFL Combine. You ran the second-fastest shuttle (4.48) and three-cone (7.36) among defensive tackles. You also leaped a 9-foot-4 broad jump. Did you get good feedback?

Tonka Hemingway: I got feedback, yes sir. Teams thought I looked good during position drills as well. The athletic testing portion went well. I hit the bag well.

JM: Do you watch or study any defensive lineman at the next level? Anyone you’d compare yourself to?

Tonka Hemingway: I really enjoy watching Denico Autry. I’ve been watching a lot of his film lately. Our body types are somewhat similar. I just love watching his tape. Of course, I watch Aaron Donald and Chris Jones as well, a little bit of everybody.

JM: Denico Autry is a nice shout, since you have similar inside-outside versatility. Have you completed any team visits or workouts, or do you have any of that stuff coming up?

Tonka Hemingway: I’ve had some good team meetings. I had formal interviews at the NFL Combine with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders. I’ve done Zooms with the New York Giants, Buccaneers again, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, and a few others.

JM: There’s a ton of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is Tonka Hemingway going to make at the next level?