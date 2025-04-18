Philadelphia Eagles 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: April

The Super Bowl defending champion Philadelphia Eagles are entering the 2025 NFL Draft in a great position. General manager Howie Roseman has eight selections, all of which are scheduled within the opening five rounds. Roseman possesses the capital required to help replace some of the talent that departed in free agency.

A quality draft class could help the Eagles repeat as champions. Rookies such as Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean did just that in 2024. We've conducted a seven-round mock draft using our brand-new Mock Draft Machine.

Round 1 (No. 32 overall): James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

The Eagles lost Josh Sweat to free agency and Brandon Graham to retirement. Roseman will certainly emphasize refilling the cupboard at EDGE. James Pearce Jr. is a free-falling talent due to alleged character questions. Roseman has never shied from that, striking gold by drafting Jalen Carter amidst similar concerns. Pearce Jr. is raw as a run defender, but possesses elite upside as a pass rusher.

Round 2 (No. 64 overall): Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Milton Williams was another big-time departure in free agency, landing $104 million with the New England Patriots. The Eagles don't have enough depth behind Carter and Jordan Davis as a result. Tyleik Williams is incredibly disruptive with raw power at the point of attack. Williams is athletic and rangy at the line of scrimmage.

Round 3 (No. 96 overall): Andrew Mukuba, SAF, Texas

C.J. Gardner-Johnson was another notable departure. The Eagles don't have a straightforward option to replace him next to Reed Blankenship. Andrew Mukuba was a ball-hawk for Texas this past season, recording a career-high five interceptions. Mukubka also displayed versatility at Clemson, showcasing an ability to also play the nickel role.

Round 4 (No. 134 overall): Thomas Fidone II, TE, Nebraska

Dallas Goedert is a candidate to be traded during the draft. The Eagles have nothing else at tight end, with Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson on the roster. Drafting a tight end is a priority. Thomas Fidone II has a lengthy injury history, but he's a premier athlete who leaped a 35.5-inch vertical and a chart-topping 10-foot-6 broad jump. Fidone is a flex weapon in the passing game.

Round 5 (No. 161 overall): Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL, Georgia

Death, taxes, and the Eagles drafting Georgia players. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is incredibly powerful and versatile. He deserves more appreciation in this draft class. Ingram-Dawkins possesses lateral-step quickness and showcases powerful extension as a run defender.

Round 5 (No. 164 overall): Isas Waxter, CB, Villanova

The Eagles are fairly well-stocked at cornerback, so this selection is about future depth. Isas Waxter attended the Eagles' local day workout. Waxter possesses outstanding size to play boundary corner at 6-foot-1 and 209 pounds.

Round 5 (No. 165 overall): Xavier Truss, OT, Georgia

Georgia's Xavier Truss has developmental traits at offensive tackle. Could he be a Jeff Stoutland project to eventually replace Lane Johnson? Worst-case scenario, Truss is also capable of playing a reserve role at guard.

Round 5 (No. 168 overall): Woody Marks, RB, USC