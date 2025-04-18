De’Rickey Wright NFL Draft Interview: Character, Versatility, Passion

Vanderbilt linebacker De’Rickey Wright is a versatile and experienced prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. Wright, a former four-star prospect, recorded 45-plus tackles in three consecutive seasons. At his Pro Day, he ran a stellar 4.62, a top-10 result for linebackers at the NFL Combine.

Wright recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Wright discussed his background as a tennis and baseball player, his passion for the game, positional versatility, character, ball production, and so much more.

JM: You participated at this year's Shrine Bowl. What do you think you proved to scouts in attendance?

De’Rickey Wright: I got to partake in all of the team meetings. I think my football IQ really shined through in those meetings. I was talking through our defense at Vanderbilt. I also think my personality was a highlight of those meetings, displaying myself as a person.

My personality brings a lot to the table. I highlighted my mental traits.

JM: You came to Vanderbilt as a four-star prospect. In addition to football, you also lettered in tennis, basketball, and baseball. Is there a universe out there where De'Rickey Wright became a star tennis player?

De’Rickey Wright: I don’t think so (laughs). Maybe as a baseball player, but definitely not tennis (laughs). A lot of people said baseball was my best sport growing up. I don’t know if this is true, but one of my coaches actually played in the MLB.

He told me that the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals were looking at me as a baseball prospect. Maybe baseball could have worked out for me, but tennis definitely wouldn’t have (laughs). I love tennis, but there are different levels to being a professional tennis player.

JM: I love that (laughs). How do you think playing all those sports made you a better football player? You didn't specialize too early.

De’Rickey Wright: Every sport has its unique benefits. They all brought different aspects to the table. It definitely helped make me a better football player. For example, I played centerfield in baseball. That taught me to track the ball at safety with great hand-eye coordination.

Tennis made my footwork so much better. The flow of a tennis match, you have to emphasize your footwork, especially when you’re first learning to play. It helped translate to football. And with basketball, there’s obviously a lot of explosive jumping.

Every sport I played brought something new to the table. It made me a better football player. Playing all of those sports, and being fairly good at all of them, tennis was probably the one that took the most hard work to be decent at (laughs). They all helped me play football.

JM: I love that answer. You've been a very consistent tackler. You recorded 45+ tackles in three straight seasons here. What is it about your game that allows you to consistently make plays around the ball?

De’Rickey Wright: It’s something we preached as a defense at Vanderbilt. We preached effort to the ball. I play with a lot of pride and tenacity. Vanderbilt is always trying to send as many hats [defenders] to the ball as possible.

It made me want to always be around the football. It showed up on the stat sheet in my tackle numbers. We always talked about it. That identity was instilled in me. It’s football, right? You have to welcome physical contact. There’s no better way to welcome contact.

JM: You also had 14 pass breakups and six interceptions at Vanderbilt. Talk to me about your instincts and ball skills in the passing game.

De’Rickey Wright: I should have had way more interceptions (laughs). I’ve been playing baseball and football since I was four years old. I’m always trying to make an impact. I have good vision and ball skills.

You can’t make a play on the ball if you don’t see it. It goes back to playing centerfield in baseball and having good hand-eye coordination. I’m always trying to have eyes on the ball. We harped on that at Vanderbilt.

You want to disrupt the ball. “Disruption” was a word frequently used in our meeting room. Having good vision for the ball and preaching ball disruption led to me making plays. I love taking the ball away from the offense.

I did a pretty good job doing that at Vanderbilt. Of course, there are a bunch of plays I wish I could have back. I should have had more interceptions. We always talked about it. I tried to live it.

JM: It was obvious on tape. Have you met with many NFL teams throughout this pre-draft process?

De’Rickey Wright: I met with a bunch of teams at the Shrine Bowl. They had four, five teams in each meeting room. We ran around and spoke to each team. I talked to more than 20 teams. I’ve probably met with 30 teams. I was also invited to the Tennessee Titans’ local day.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on De’Rickey Wright?

De’Rickey Wright: I have all of the traits, both on-field and off-field teams are looking for. I’m going to be an asset to an NFL organization. I’m a high-character guy. I’m always going to be in the right place at the right time. I know exactly what I need to do.

I grew up in a great family. I was surrounded by the right environment at Vanderbilt. I’ve been prepared for what comes next. I’m also a very versatile player. I played three positions in college football. I can be used in multiple spots. My versatility is a big-time asset.

I love football. Like I said, I’ve been playing since I was four [years old]. My mom just threw me out there. I’ve been playing organized football forever. I’m from Alabama. We’re football people. I grew up in a football-crazed family.