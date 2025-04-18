Alex Raynor NFL Draft Interview: Accurate Kicker

Kentucky kicker Alex Raynor is arguably the most accurate placekicker in the 2025 NFL Draft. Raynor went 25-of-27 in two illustrious seasons with the Wildcats program. He broke various program and SEC records, establishing himself as one of college football’s few elite kickers.

Raynor recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Raynor discussed rewriting the record books at Kentucky, balancing leg strength with accuracy, his recent private workouts, and more.

JM: You concluded your Kentucky career after going 25-of-27 for a 92.6 percent make percentage, breaking both program and SEC records. You must be pretty thrilled with how things wrapped up for you.

Alex Raynor: Going to play at Kentucky was a dream come true. I started out as a walk-on at Georgia Southern. Going to Kentucky on a scholarship at an SEC school was awesome. It was great to help a storied program like Kentucky win games in 2024.

JM: You did that at a high level. You finished at 93.8 percent this last season, going 15-of-16. You broke your own single-season school record after initially setting a record in 2023! Talk to me about balancing accuracy with leg strength. You have to be extremely accurate to go 15-of-16.

Alex Raynor: I think that consistency comes from believing in yourself and a willingness to put in the work. I had a really good coach this past season who helped me take my game to the next level.

Getting in reps with your holder and snapper is really important too. I’ve always been willing to keep my head down and go to work.

JM: You're not just accurate, though. You have terrific leg strength as well. You set another Kentucky record by hitting a 55-yarder against Georgia this past season. Teams must be talking about your leg strength in meetings. The NFL is putting emphasis on leg strength nowadays.

Alex Raynor: Yeah, absolutely they are. The biggest thing for me on Pro Day was to continue checking boxes. I didn’t hit many kickoffs in college. Some of these NFL coaches had questions about my ability to handle kickoff duties. I checked that box at Pro Day.

Yes, I can hit kickoffs. I showed that. And yes, I have the leg strength needed to kick at the next level. I belong in the league.

JM: You had a great Pro Day. So much of kicking is mental. Of course, the physical traits are important too, but how do you go about balancing the mental with the physical?

Alex Raynor: It’s interesting you say that. Growing up, my father was a really good golf player. He played golf at Florida State. I feel like golf and kicking correlate in many ways. You need to have a short memory. You have to forget about your last shot and just move on to the next.

The only thing that matters is your next kick, or your next [golf] swing. I was really blessed to bounce ideas off of my dad growing up. I’ve had some incredible coaches as well, ones who believe in me and filled me with confidence. It’s made the world of a difference.

JM: That’s really cool. Who are some of the teams you've met with lately? Have you completed any virtual meetings or team workouts? It’s that time of year.

Alex Raynor: I’ve worked out for a few teams. I came home to Georgia to work out for the Atlanta Falcons during their local day. I had a private workout with the New England Patriots as well. I’ve really enjoyed the process. We’re just taking it day by day. I’m controlling what I can control.

JM: You’ve been terrific throughout this process. We've appreciated your time today. What kinda kicker is Alex Raynor going to be at the next level?