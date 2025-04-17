Tommy Akingbesote NFL Draft Interview: Causing Havoc

Maryland defensive tackle Tommy Akingbesote is among the most impressive prospects in the draft from a size and physical standpoint. Akingbesote measured in at 6-foot-4 and 306 pounds at the NFL Combine with moldable 33.5-inch arms and 10.5-inch hands. He made a career-high 32 tackles and five tackles for loss for the Terrapins in 2024.

Akingbesote recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Akingbesote discussed taking a step forward in 2024, which defensive linemen he enjoys watching and studying, his arsenal as a pass rusher and run stopper, and more.

JM: You put together your best season in 2024, recording career highs in tackles (32) and tackles for loss (five). What led to the increased production in the backfield?

Tommy Akingbesote: I would say I became a more mature player. I developed a greater understanding of the game. I put in a lot of work after hours, just constantly working to get better. It made a huge difference. It paid dividends.

JM: You have outstanding size for the position at 6-foot-4 and 306 pounds. You have 33.5-inch arms and 10-inch hands. How do you use size and length to your advantage?

Tommy Akingbesote: My long arm when I lock out, it always gives me an advantage. I have terrific power in my legs. I’m powerful off the snap. I have to thank God for the abilities I’ve been blessed with (laughs).

JM: Do you feel like there's some untapped potential for you as a pass rusher? You have great measurements and you're disruptive on tape.

Tommy Akingbesote: For sure there is. I’m a work in progress. My best football is ahead of me. There’s no doubt about that. I’m going to keep my head down and continue going to work. I’m excited for what comes next. I’m working on my craft every single day. I know the best is yet to come.

JM: Talk to me about playing an early-down role in the run game. You took pride in that.

Tommy Akingbesote: I definitely take a lot of pride in stopping the run. That’s what I do best. I feel like I can’t be blocked in the trenches. I take pride in playing the run game. Stop the run first and then rush the passer. I take pride in making plays at the line of scrimmage.

JM: It was obvious on tape. Which defensive lineman do you enjoy watching and learning from?

Tommy Akingbesote: I love watching Chris Jones and Nnamdi Madubuike. Cam Heyward as well. Those three guys are true technicians at the position. Watching their tape helps me improve my craft. I want to play the game the right way.

JM: Where do NFL teams see you playing at the next level from a positional standpoint? What feedback are you hearing?

Tommy Akingbesote: I’m hearing some great feedback. I’m excited to see what team comes to get me. I can play any position from the zero to the five [technique]. I definitely see myself playing that three-tech role. I take pride in playing the three tech. I can be dominant at that spot.

JM: Have you met with any teams throughout this pre-draft process?

Tommy Akingbesote: Between the East-West Shrine Bowl and NFL Combine, I met with all 32 teams. I’ve met with a lot more teams since my Pro Day as well. I feel great about this process. I talked to the Saints, Cowboys, Giants, and Bills recently.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is Tommy Akingbesote going to make at the next level?

Tommy Akingbesote: They’re going to get a hardworking defensive lineman. I’m ready to work as soon as I walk inside that facility. I’m not overthinking the process. I’m controlling what I can control.