Roc Taylor NFL Draft Interview: Make Impact Plays

Memphis wide receiver Roc Taylor enters the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the most intriguing talents from a size, speed, and production standpoint. Taylor exploded in 2023 and 2024, totaling more than 2,000 receiving yards. At the NFL Combine, he ran an excellent 4.49 at 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds.

Taylor recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Taylor discussed breaking out at Memphis, his outstanding NFL Combine performance, his favorite routes to run, and so much more.

JM: You exploded in 2023, recording 69 catches for 1,083 yards and four touchdowns. This came after playing a rotational role in 2022. You must have felt vindicated, like yeah I knew I was capable of this.

Roc Taylor: It’s all about opportunity. I waited my turn. I made the best of my opportunity when it finally arrived. Until then, I kept my head down and went to work. It felt great to do what I did and show the coaching staff I was capable of making big plays. I always knew I could do it.

JM: You continued that momentum in 2024, totaling another 950 receiving yards on 66 catches. How important was it for you to have that continuity and prove you weren't a one-year wonder?

Roc Taylor: For sure, it was important to me to keep the production going. I knew what type of player I was, but I had to show it again in 2024. A lot of people slept on me, but I stayed humble, kept my head down, and kept working.

JM: You recently participated at this year's NFL Combine. You put forth an excellent performance, running a 4.49 at 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds. You also leaped a 10-foot-2 broad. You must have been thrilled with the performance.

Roc Taylor: I was definitely thrilled with the numbers. I went to the NFL Combine with a chip on my shoulder. I showed everybody what I can do on that big stage. I performed very well. It was a great showing for me. I seized the opportunity.

JM: Did you get great feedback from scouts on the performance?

Roc Taylor: Scouts were very thrilled with the performance. They love my speed and my catch radius. They’re pleased with the way I run routes as well. The feedback was very positive.

JM: Does Roc Taylor have a favorite route to run?

Roc Taylor: No, I really don’t have a favorite route at all. I just love to run routes. I’m happy to run every route in our playbook.

JM: Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this process?

Roc Taylor: I’ve had a few Zoom visits. I met with the Commanders, 49ers, and Cowboys. Those are just some of the recent virtual calls I’ve been on.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is Roc Taylor gonna make at the next level?

Roc Taylor: I’m going to come in and play my role. I’m going to be that guy everybody knows I can be. I want to make impact plays for the offense. I’m always willing to get better and help the team in any way possible.