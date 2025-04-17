Mocking The Mock Draft: Best And Worst Picks Of Fowler 8.0

The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler recently released his latest 2025 NFL mock draft via the newly relaunched Mock Draft Machine (MDM). Our Draft Network Top 100 prospect rankings have served as a reference point for his analysis and decisions. Our staff members will soon be delivering their final mocks ahead of next week’s draft.

I’ve been selected to dissect Fowler’s mock draft. I've identified my favorite selections, scheme fits, and the best prospect not selected. I also have some question marks. Let’s dive into The Draft Network’s latest 2025 NFL mock draft.

Favorite Pick: Will Johnson, CB, San Francisco 49ers (No. 11 overall)

Will Johnson entered the previous college football campaign as a top-five prospect. It's true that the Michigan standout wasn't quite as effective in 2024 as he was in 2023. Johnson also declined opportunities to participate in athletic testing for teams throughout the pre-draft process, further muddying his evaluation. He's still a high-level prospect, and the San Francisco 49ers desperately need corners after losing Charvarius Ward in free agency. We’ll look back and admit we complicated this evaluation for no good reason.

Biggest Question Mark: Carson Schwesinger, LB, Los Angeles Rams (No. 26 overall)

Carson Schwesinger is a down-to-down workhorse with sideline-to-sideline speed ability. Schwesinger is an electric athlete and a top-32 prospect in the class. I just can't see the Los Angeles Rams drafting a linebacker in the first round, a position they've routinely devalued on their roster. They traded Ernest Jones IV instead of paying him. Expect the Rams to target an offensive lineman or pass-catcher.

Best Scheme Fit: Mike Green, EDGE, Baltimore Ravens (No. 27 overall)

Marshall’s Mike Green may be the most developed pass-rushing prospect in this class. You typically don’t expect that from a small-schooler who attended Marshall, but his pass-rushing repertoire is deep, with a variety of moves at his disposal ranging from the club-rip to a spin. Green would be a perfect fit with the Baltimore Ravens, who need to start thinking about replacing Kyle Van Noy and David Ojabo.

Best Value: Walter Nolen, DT, Philadelphia Eagles (No. 32 overall)

Walter Nolen is among the most divisive prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's a former all-world recruit with jaw-dropping ability when he's engaged. Scouts have raised red flags regarding alleged character and effort concerns. The Philadelphia Eagles usually hit on these types, with Jalen Carter serving as a terrific recent example. It wouldn't be shocking if Howie Roseman rolled the dice on Nolen's talent at No. 32 overall, especially after losing Milton Williams in free agency.

Best Player Not Selected: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas