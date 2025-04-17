New York Jets 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: April

The first-year tandem of general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn is tasked with rebuilding the New York Jets franchise. First things first, Mougey and Glenn are course-correcting the culture, parting ways with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams earlier this offseason.

The Jets are resetting expectations. They enter the 2025 NFL Draft with eight selections, including No. 7 overall. It's a building block draft that can help lead to future contention. We've conducted a seven-round mock draft using our brand-new Mock Draft Machine.

Round 1 (No. 7 overall): Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Sophomore offensive tackle Olu Fashanu steps into the blindside role, but there's still a massive hole at right tackle. Armand Membou would be a plug-and-play starter and ensure the Jets have their bookends for the next five-plus years. Membou would represent a huge upgrade on Chuks Okorafor, who currently sits atop the depth chart. The Jets need to add premium talent at premium positions. This pick achieves that.

Round 2 (No. 42 overall): Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

Providing new starting quarterback Justin Fields with more pass-catching weapons is a must. The tight end position is in dire straits after Jeremy Ruckert and Zack Kuntz failed to develop. Elijah Arroyo is a big-time weapon who routinely has the advantage against safeties and linebackers in man coverage. Arroyo’s ability to generate explosive plays up the seam would improve this passing attack.

Round 3 (No. 73 overall): Jack Bech, WR, TCU

Let's double down on weapons. Jack Bech is a sure-handed, reliable receiver who would immediately compete for snaps outside with Tyler Johnson and Allen Lazard. Garrett Wilson needs an appropriate running mate. Bech is crafty, gritty, and physical. His hands are among the best in this receiver class.

Round 4 (No. 110 overall): Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

The Jets may draft a mid-round quarterback to see if they get lucky. Fields is a short-term bridge solution. Kyle McCord rehabilitated his reputation at Syracuse this past campaign, throwing for 4,779 yards and 34 touchdowns in a high-volume passing offense. McCord's experience as a primary pocket passer should help him make a smooth transition to the next level.

Round 5 (No. 145 overall): Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

Depth at EDGE is a need with Jermaine Johnson II coming off a serious season-ending injury. Ashton Gillotte is extremely powerful. He plays with legit extension in the run game, meaning he has three-down potential. Gillotte only recorded 4.5 sacks this past season, but he had 18 total quarterback takedowns in 2022-23.

Round 5 (No. 162 overall): Malachi Moore, SAF, Alabama

The Jets signed Andre Cisco in free agency to play free safety. Depth and competition are needed at the position, but it’s a late-round priority. Malachi Moore is versatile enough to move around the secondary as required. Glenn would appreciate his football IQ.

Round 6 (No. 186 overall): Tonka Hemingway, DT, South Carolina

Tonka Hemingway would play behind Quinnen Williams and Derrick Nnadi at defensive tackle. Hemingway can play five-tech and defensive end with the potential to kick inside on pass-rushing downs. He's lengthy with upside.

Round 6 (No. 207 overall): Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State