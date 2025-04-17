Damien Martinez's 3 Best NFL Draft Fits

In a class full of uncertainties, one thing is for sure: there is no shortage of talent at running back in the 2025 NFL Draft. Different body types and skill sets mean there’s a flavor for everyone in this year’s crop of ball-carriers.

Considering team and scheme fits, along with insight from multiple sources inside league circles, the following clubs have shown extensive interest in Damien Martinez and could use his skill set to elevate their ground game.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Warren is RB1 and the team added Kenneth Gainwell from Philadelphia, but the Steelers may not be done adjusting their RB room following the departure of Najee Harris. Pittsburgh has always had downhill, physical ball-carriers, and Martinez’s skill set jigsaws perfectly as either a complement to Warren or his long-term replacement.

Carolina Panthers

You could say the Panthers have a trio already in place with Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, and Jonathon Brooks, but Brooks could miss the entirety of the 2025 campaign and Dowdle was signed on a one-year prove-it deal. Meaning, there's one guy to really take carries from in Hubbard, and Martinez could have a legit shot to work into heavy snaps as a rookie. The Panthers need more talent around QB Bryce Young, and Martinez has the experience and production to impact the offense in rapid fashion.

Dallas Cowboys

The front office added both Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency, but there isn’t a soul in Dallas, or beyond, that believes they are done adding at the position. They would likely snatch up Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty should he fall out of the top 10, but Dallas currently sits in a fortuitous spot to add an immediate playmaker at RB on day two should they find the need to draft a WR early in round one—the likely move as of this point in time.