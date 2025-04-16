Seth McLaughlin NFL Draft Interview: Getting Healthy

Ohio State center Seth McLaughlin was the top-performing player at his position this past season. The Rimington Trophy winner [top center in the nation] enters the 2025 NFL Draft after enjoying a career-best season. McLaughlin suffered a season-ending injury, but is on track for full-contact in early July, before NFL training camp opens.

McLaughlin recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. McLaughlin discussed his transfer from Alabama to Ohio State, winning the Rimington Trophy, his latest team meetings, and so much more.

JM: Now that you've had time to reflect, how do you look back on the decision to transfer from Alabama to Ohio State? You certainly benefited from a change of scenery. It’s just a little rare to see a player go from one powerhouse to another.

Seth McLaughlin: The transfer was definitely invaluable to my draft stock and development as a player. After my last season at Alabama, I was hearing I might be a priority undrafted free agent at best.

I wanted to play in the NFL. That was my reason for transferring. I went to play in a new system. I really benefited from the coaching staff and strength program. Everything just started falling in place for me.

JM: You started the first 10 games of the season before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury. The team goes on to win the National Championship. You played a huge role in that. Like you said, you really elevated your draft stock in 2024. How did you balance joy with maybe a little disappointment that you couldn’t see it all the way through?

Seth McLaughlin: It would have been great to be out there for the entire season, for sure. That’s not what I struggled with, though. What I really struggled with, I was worried my injury could have ruined our season.

We had already lost Josh Simmons at left tackle [to injury], so I felt even worse when I went down. We were already filling holes on the offensive line when I went down. When I got hurt, I was worried about how we were going to recover from another injury up front.

The young guys stepped up and did a great job. I’m happy that my injury didn’t derail us at all (laughs). Other than the rivalry game [versus Michigan] at the end of the regular season, we really didn’t miss a beat.

JM: Your only concern being how the team would bounce back proves how selfless you are. You won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center. Did you feel like you were hitting new heights before the injury?

Seth McLaughlin: Yeah, I was playing the best football of my career. I was having the most fun I’d had playing football in a long, long time. I was playing well while being surrounded by a bunch of great teammates.

I didn’t know how the injury was going to impact my chances of winning the Rimington Trophy. I just left it up to the voter’s at that point. I knew I was playing really well though. I was on all the midseason All-American lists.

I knew in the middle of the season that [winning the Rimington] was a possibility. It was cool that I still ended up winning even after missing multiple games at the end of the year. I took that trophy home. It was a big one for me.

JM: It was a well-deserved victory. Where are you at in the status of your recovery?

Seth McLaughlin: I’m still rehabbing. I’m starting to work on my run progression. I’m past the four month mark now. I should be back on the field doing everything non-contact on May 1st according to my doctor. I should be full-go, contact included by July.

Everything is right where it’s supposed to be. I’m right on time from a progress perspective. There shouldn’t be any setbacks.

JM: You’re flying through the timeline. I want to talk about your skill set. What was your favorite play to run in the playbook this past season and why?

Seth McLaughlin: I loved running duo. We played against a bunch of four-down [linemen] teams. That allowed me to get my feet on the ground and work some double teams. I knocked some hips and got on linebackers at the second level.

That’s one area of my game that really progressed this past season, my ability to cover linebackers. I didn’t let them [linebackers] get off blocks. We executed those double teams at a high level.

JM: I’ve never met an offensive lineman in my life that didn’t love duo (laughs). Are you meeting with teams virtually, or taking any in-person visits?

Seth McLaughlin: I’ve met with a handful of teams virtually since the NFL Combine. I recently met with the Commanders, Cowboys, and Saints. I’ve met with a good little group. I’ve had a lot of fun in those meetings.

I’m an intelligent player, so it’s been fun to highlight my football IQ in those meetings. I’ve been breaking down film and explaining how we did things at Ohio State. I’ve been relaying that information back to NFL teams using their verbiage.

JM: I’m sure you’re knocking that process out of the park. We've appreciated your time today. This has been so much fun. What kind of impact is Seth McLaughlin going to make at the next level?

Seth McLaughlin: I’m trying to get on the field as fast as I can. I want to be healthy and help the team win games. I’m going to keep attacking the rehab process. I’m going to help elevate the play of those around me.