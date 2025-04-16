Jamon Dumas-Johnson NFL Draft Interview: Being Himself

Kentucky linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson enjoyed a big-time season with the Wildcats in 2024 after transferring to the program from Georgia. Dumas-Johnson recorded 67 tackles and 3.5 sacks. At Pro Day, he leaped an outstanding 37.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-5 broad jump, top-five results among linebackers had they occurred at the NFL Combine.

Dumas-Johnson recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Dumas-Johnson discussed the transfer from Georgia to Kentucky, playing defense on all three downs as a versatile weapon, his outstanding performance at Pro Day, recent team meetings, and more.

JM: Now that you've had time to reflect, how do you look back on the decision to transfer from Georgia to Kentucky?

Jamon Dumas-Johnson: It still shocks me that I made the move from Georgia to Kentucky, to be honest with you. I have so much love for Georgia and we created a special brotherhood at that program. The culture and the coaching staff at Georgia, it was everything I needed at the time. It made me a better man.

I don’t regret leaving Georgia for Kentucky, though. I have nothing but respect for both programs. They both gave me opportunities. I picked up where I left off at Kentucky. I don’t live with any regrets.

JM: That’s an honest point of view. You were healthy in 2024 after suffering an injury in 2023. You bounced back to record 67 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries. How important was it for you to put that body of work together?

Jamon Dumas-Johnson: It was very important. I was coming off a good sophomore season when my junior year got cut short by that injury. To come back out there and play a complete season in my senior year, it was huge, a big deal for me.

I felt like I had produced in 2022. The injury was unfortunate in 2023, but I played good ball again in 2024. I felt like myself again.

JM: You carried that momentum over to Pro Day, putting forth outstanding numbers, leaping a 37.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-5 broad jump. You also ran a 4.50 40. You must have gotten great feedback from scouts on your performance.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson: I spoke to a few scouts after Pro Day. They were pleased with the performance. Only one team can draft me, so we’ll see where I end up. That’s the mindset.

I was pleased with the Pro Day numbers. I spent two months training. I knew I was going to run in the 4.5-4.6 range. I attacked the jumps in training, the vertical and broad. I knew the results I was going to put up.

I wanted to participate at the NFL Combine, but the medical team decided to hold me out after discovering something minor. It was nothing. I was surprised they shut me down, but I just had to wait two more weeks to put up those great numbers at Pro Day.

JM: You took full advantage of the opportunity. Do you feel like you're a three-down linebacker at the next level? Are teams comfortable with your ability to stop the run and drop in coverage?

Jamon Dumas-Johnson: Shoot, I feel like I’m a three-down linebacker (laughs). I hope they feel that way as well. I hope they feel that way as well. I can play on all three downs.

Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this process, whether you have upcoming visits, workouts, or virtual meetings?

Jamon Dumas-Johnson: I met with the Raiders and Falcons virtually. I met with teams during the all-star circuit and NFL Combine. I had formals with the Lions, Cowboys, and Cardinals.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is Jamon Dumas-Johnson going to make at the next level?

Jamon Dumas-Johnson: I just want to come in and contribute. I’m going to stay true to myself. I’m going to be a leader. I’m very vocal. When the time is right, I’m not afraid to step up as a leader.

Establishing myself as a leader could happen from when I step into the building. It could be a year from now. I’m going to soak up knowledge from the veterans. I’m going to wait for my turn.