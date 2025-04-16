Dallas Cowboys 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: April

The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2025 NFL Draft with 10 total selections. Dallas must utilize its abundance of draft capital to build a more competitive roster. A lack of depth derailed the Cowboys’ 2024 season.

New head coach Brian Schottenheimer is attempting to quickly right the ship. A quality draft would quickly catapult the Cowboys back to postseason contention. We've conducted a seven-round Cowboys mock draft using our brand-new Mock Draft Machine.

Round 1 (No. 12 overall): Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Cowboys have been consistently connected to Matthew Golden throughout the pre-draft process. Golden's 4.29 speed would complement CeeDee Lamb at wide receiver nicely. More pass-catching depth is required after parting ways with Brandin Cooks earlier this offseason.

Round 2 (No. 44 overall): TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

A game-changing running back is desperately required after the offense finished 27th in rushing last season. Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams are not the answer. TreVeyon Henderson would immediately become the most talented ball-carrier in the backfield. Henderson pairs explosiveness with top-end speed.

Round 3 (No. 76 overall): Nohl Williams, CB, Cal

DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs have injury concerns at cornerback. Kaiir Elam is a risky reclamation project that can't be relied on. Nohl Williams is competitive and physical. Williams is capable of playing press-man coverage due to an aggressive mindset to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage and disrupt timing.

Round 5 (No. 149 overall): Yahya Black, DT, Iowa

Yahya Black would provide defensive line depth. Black is a high-level run stopper with the required power at the point of attack to dominate his assignment. He’d play a rotational role behind Mazi Smith and Osa Odighizuwa.

Round 5 (No. 174 overall): Dylan Fairchild, IOL, Georgia

Georgia's Dylan Fairchild would add quality depth behind Tyler Smith and Robert Jones at guard. The Cowboys have Saahdiq Charles at backup guard, who is a projection after he abruptly retired in training camp last offseason. Fairchild possesses the size and play strength to develop into a long-term starter.

Round 6 (No. 204 overall): Maxen Hook, SAF, Toledo

Maxen Hook led Toledo in tackles with 107 takedowns this past campaign. He's an average athlete who's best-suited to play near the line of scrimmage. Hook would compete for a sub-package role in nickel and dime defense while also establishing himself as a special teams mainstay.

Round 6 (No. 211 overall): Ethan Downs, DE, Oklahoma

Ethan Downs is an NFL-quality defensive lineman. He possesses the power, motor, and athleticism to outproduce his projected draft slot. Downs could push Payton Turner and Marshawn Kneeland for rotational snaps.

Round 7 (No. 217 overall): Teddye Buchanan, LB, Cal

The Cowboys have shown interest in Cal linebacker Teddye Buchanan. Buchanan was a big-time performer at the NFL Combine, leaping a 40-inch vertical and 10-foot-5 broad jump. Kenneth Murray Jr. and Jack Sanborn are a below-average linebacker duo.

Round 7 (No. 239 overall): Gavin Bartholomew, TE, Pittsburgh

Tight end isn't a big-time need in Dallas, hence the late-round pick. Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker are a solid duo at the position. Gavin Bartholomew would come in and compete for the TE3 role with Brevyn Spann-Ford. Bartholomew is a depth piece with in-line blocking capabilities.

Round 7 (No. 247 overall): Gerard Christian-Lichtenhan, OT, Oregon State