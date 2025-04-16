Corey Kiner NFL Draft Interview: Changing The World

Cincinnati running back Corey Kiner enters the 2025 NFL Draft after putting together consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. The Bearcats standout also participated at this year’s NFL Combine, showcasing play strength by posting 19 reps on the bench press.

Kiner recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Kiner discussed waiting his turn at Cincinnati, seizing his opportunity when it arrived, being an all-around back, recent team meetings, and more.

JM: You exploded in 2023, rushing for 1,047 yards in your second season at Cincinnati. You must have felt vindicated after playing a background role in 2022.

Corey Kiner: Yeah, I definitely felt that way. I always thought I was capable of being productive. I had some great older players ahead of me. I had to stay patient for my opportunity.

It was a little tough at first. Heading into college, you’re used to being “the guy” in high school. You know you’re capable of producing, but you have to wait your turn. It was totally new territory for me based on my high school experience. You don’t have that patience yet. You don’t understand why you’re not playing.

It really helped me in the long run. I learned a lot from the guys ahead of me on the depth chart. It made me work harder. It was worth the wait. By the time I got my opportunity, I was ready for it. I took advantage.

JM: That’s terrific insight into your mindset. You continued that momentum in 2024, rushing for a career-high 1,153 yards. How important was it for you to have that continuity and prove you weren't a one-year wonder?

Corey Kiner: It was very important. A lot of people doubted me heading into 2024. Heck, a lot of people are still doubting me today. They doubt my abilities and question if I can do it at the next level.

I’m extremely confident in myself. I went into 2024 with confidence. It made everything so much easier. I always knew I could do it. The people around me knew I could do it. A lot of other people didn’t think I could do it, though. I had a lot of fun while proving them wrong.

JM: You did just that. You recently participated at this year's NFL Combine. You put up 19 reps on the bench press. Did you get great feedback from scouts on the performance?

Corey Kiner: Yeah, a lot of my coaches and pre-draft training staff offered a lot of great feedback. They thought I did a great job. I’m just taking things day by day. A lot of people thought I did well, but I’m still working hard.

JM: What was Corey Kiner’s favorite play to run in the playbook?

Corey Kiner: I loved running outside zone. We ran outside zone until the wheels fell off, and honestly, they never fell off (laughs). That’s my favorite play. It gained a bunch of yards for us. Defenses thought they knew how to stop it, but they had no idea how to stop it.

We would run outside zone and then change it up a little bit to throw them off. We ran that all season long.

JM: It was fun to watch you guys run outside zone. How would you describe your traits and abilities as a running back? Is Corey Kiner a power runner in a phone booth, or agile in space?

Corey Kiner: I think I’m a little bit of both. I don’t like to typecast myself. I feel like I can do a little bit of everything. Something I definitely do well is making defenders miss in space and breaking tackles.

I can make multiple guys miss. I feel like I can do a little bit of everything. I can run routes and catch the ball as well. I can do a lot more, man. I can play in pass protection. I can do a little bit of everything.

JM: You’ve been very versatile. Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this process, whether you have upcoming visits, workouts, or virtual meetings?

Corey Kiner: I’ve been on Zoom meetings with quite a few teams. We’re still completing those virtual meetings as we speak. It’s been fun to display my football IQ. I’m showing teams I can learn their offensive install. I can be an asset to their team and help them find success.

I met with the 49ers, Commanders, and Buccaneers lately. We’re still taking meetings. It’s been a fun process.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is Corey Kiner gonna make at the next level?

Corey Kiner: I’m hoping to make a huge impact both on and off the field. Having a successful career would be a dream come true for me. I want to run for 1,000 yards multiple times in the NFL.