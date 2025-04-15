Teddye Buchanan NFL Draft Interview: Turnover-Creator

Cal linebacker Teddye Buchanan has been a big-time riser throughout the 2025 NFL pre-draft process. After joining the Golden Bears from UC Davis ahead of 2024, Buchanan recorded a career-high 114 tackles. He then went to the NFL Combine and continued checking boxes by leaping the highest vertical jump (40 inches) of any participating linebacker.

Buchanan recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Buchanan discussed his breakout campaign at Cal, turning heads at the NFL Combine, which teams he’s met with lately, and more.

JM: What a season you strung together in 2024 after transferring to Cal from UC Davis. You handled that step up in competition flawlessly, recording a career-high 114 tackles and five sacks. What about your mentality allowed you to hit the ground running like that?

Teddye Buchanan: It’s really always been about getting better every single day for me. I never look too far ahead. Even right now, throughout this pre-draft process, my focus has still been on what I can do today to get better. I always focus on the present.

It was that mindset that carried me throughout my time at UC Davis and California. I could have thought about the move, but I stayed focused on the task at hand instead. That mindset is what led to the on-field success. I always tried to get better every single day.

JM: You carried that momentum over to the NFL Combine, where you leaped the highest vertical jump (40 inches) and put up the most bench-press reps (26) of any linebacker. You also finished third in the broad (10-foot-5). What a phenomenal performance. You must have been satisfied.

Teddye Buchanan: Yeah, I was very happy. It was great to go out to Indianapolis and perform like that. I did exactly what I wanted to do. It was an amazing experience. I’ve watched the NFL Combine my entire life. To get a chance to go there, it was truly a blessing.

To perform well was the ultimate dream. It was really big for me.

JM: Did you get great feedback from scouts on the workout? They must have been impressed.

Teddye Buchanan: Yeah, I’ve gotten feedback on the testing numbers. The numbers spoke for themselves, but what I really enjoyed hearing was scouts’ response to my on-field position drills. Everyone thought I looked really smooth out there.

The on-field position work, that’s actual football. To hear that was very pleasing. It was so positive. I was proud of the way I was able to perform in the position drills at the NFL Combine as well.

JM: The on-field drill work is often far more telling. I feel like one of the most impressive aspects of your game is in coverage. Do teams see you potentially playing a specialty role in coverage at the next level?

Teddye Buchanan: I haven’t heard any team specifically refer to me as a specialist in coverage. I feel like I can play all three downs and do whatever a team needs me to do. I can be a three-down guy.

I do feel like I have that ability to play in coverage on third down though. It adds to the overall versatility of my game. I can play wherever the coaching staff needs me to play.

JM: You’ve been so smooth in coverage. Where have you heard there is room for improvement in your game? You have three-down potential, like you just said. What is your mentality toward improving there?

Teddye Buchanan: The biggest thing I’ve been working on is getting off blocks, striking blocks. I feel like that’s so important for every rookie linebacker. NFL offensive linemen are so big and athletic.

Getting off blocks is paramount at the next level. If you’re engaged in a block, you’re not able to make a play on the ball. It’s so important at linebacker. We get paid to make tackles. For me, I’m focusing on getting off blocks.

I feel like I have terrific potential as a run defender. I just need to keep improving in that area. We were second in the ACC in run defense at Cal last year. Credit goes to our coaching staff and entire defense. I played my role. I think it speaks to my ability as a run defender.

JM: You had 114 tackles. Have you met with any teams throughout this process, or do you have any visits or workouts coming up?

Teddye Buchanan: I’ve met with scouts for every single team between the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL Combine. I had a formal interview with the Philadelphia Eagles at the combine. That went very well. Since then, I’ve been doing Zoom meetings with position coaches.

I’ve done like 12 of those Zoom meetings. I’ve enjoyed those experiences, chatting with linebackers coaches. I’ve been able to show them what kind of learner I am on the whiteboard. We’ve been going over my film, and some of their defensive film as well. I�’m going to the San Francisco 49ers’ local day as well.

Some of the recent Zoom meetings include the 49ers, Eagles, Buccaneers, Raiders, Cowboys, Bills, Titans, and a few others.

JM: There’s so much interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time. In closing, what kind of impact is Teddye Buchanan going to make at the next level?

Teddye Buchanan: I’m going to be a positive addition to the culture. I’m a leader and a hard worker. I’m going to help improve the culture in our room. As far as my ability on the field, I feel like I’ll be able to make an instant impact. I can help create turnovers.