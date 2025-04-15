Da’Quan Felton NFL Draft Interview: Making A Name For Himself

Virginia Tech wide receiver Da’Quan Felton is a big-bodied vertical playmaker. Felton broke out during the 2023 season, recording 38 receptions for 667 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging an explosive 17.6 yards per catch. More recently, he impressed scouts at the NFL Combine by running a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-5 and 213 pounds.

Felton recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Felton discussed the decision to transfer to Virginia Tech from Norfolk State, dominating cornerbacks at the catch point, his recent private workouts and meetings, and more.

JM: Now that you've had time to reflect, how do you look back on the decision to transfer from Norfolk State to Virginia Tech?

Da’Quan Felton: It was a good decision for me. I thought it was the best decision I could make for myself at the time. It ended up working out in my favor.

JM: You had a breakout season in 2023, totaling 38 receptions for 667 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. You averaged an explosive 17.6 yards per catch. My personal opinion is that scheme and QB play prevented you from meeting those expectations again in 2024. How did you handle that?

Da’Quan Felton: Obviously, my 2024 season didn’t go how I wanted it to. Going through that adversity, I just had to keep my head down. I kept working. You have to stand tall. Things aren’t always going to go your way.

I didn’t let any outside noise affect me. I can’t let anything throw me off my game. Whenever my chance came, I was ready to take advantage. I took that approach. I kept my head down and went to work.

JM: I love your mentality. You put together a terrific NFL Combine. You ran a 4.5 at 6-foot-5 and 213 pounds. That's an outstanding time for your size. Did you get good feedback from NFL scouts on the performance?

Da’Quan Felton: Scouts have been in constant contact with me since then. I’ve been hearing great feedback. They love my size. You know they have their hand times, it ranged from like 4.38 to 4.47. I’ve actually heard numbers within that range.

A lot of scouts loved what I did at the NFL Combine.

JM: You’ve been getting great feedback. How do you use that size, that 6-5, 213 frame to your advantage in coverage?

Da’Quan Felton: I can play bully ball. I have good feet as well. I can beat a cornerback with my feet at the line of scrimmage because I have a good release package. If I can’t win with my feet, I can dominate a cornerback with my size.

I love my release package. I have a huge catch radius as well. I have the ability to go up and attack the ball. I’m always stronger and more physical than the cornerbacks I face in coverage.

JM: Always. Does Da'Quan Felton have a favorite route to run?

Da’Quan Felton: I don’t really have a favorite route to run. That’s the honest truth. I like running curls, digs, go balls, and posts. Those are some of my favorites.

JM: Have you met with any teams throughout this process, through workouts or visits?

Da’Quan Felton: I had a bunch of meetings with different teams before Pro Day. I’ve been taking phone calls and virtual meetings with position coaches as well. From the Senior Bowl to the NFL Combine to Pro Day, it’s been a non-stop process for me.

I’ve met with coaches. I had a few private workouts as well. I’m working out for the Commanders. I met with the Colts, 49ers, Giants, Bills, and the Jets on Zoom lately.

JM: There’s so much interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is Da'Quan Felton going to make at the next level?

Da’Quan Felton: I’m going to make a name for myself as soon as I get my foot through the door. I’m ready to show that the 2024 season was a write-off. Don’t judge me based on the 2024 season.