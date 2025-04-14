Quinn Ewers' 3 Best NFL Draft Fits

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is among the most intriguing mid-round signal-callers in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ewers entered the 2024 college football season as a potential first-round pick. He failed to meet expectations, throwing for 3,472 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while struggling with injury and accuracy.

Ewers is now viewed by NFL clubs as a high-upside quarterback prospect. There's another level to explore if the Southlake native manages to stay healthy and develop at the next level. Ewers should be a mid-round selection for a team that rosters a veteran bridge quarterback.

Ewers' inconsistencies mean he missed out on our latest Draft Network 100 rankings. We've identified three potential fits for Ewers in the 2025 NFL Draft.

New York Jets

New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn are a first-year tandem attempting to reset the culture after a toxic few years in East Rutherford. Mougey and Glenn moved on from Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams this offseason. The upcoming 2025 campaign will promote change as the rebuild begins getting on track.

The Jets signed Justin Fields to be the starting quarterback. Fields is on a short-term contract as a bridge option. Glenn doesn't have a quarterback on the roster capable of developing into a starter. Veteran Tyrod Taylor is the backup in an experienced mentor role. Mougey probably isn't going to target a first-round signal-caller, but drafting Ewers between rounds three and five would offer the Jets a potential solution.

Las Vegas Raiders

Head coach Pete Carroll has flexed terrific influence in Las Vegas already. Carroll's history with quarterback Geno Smith is the premier reason why general manager John Spytek agreed to acquire him in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Smith recently signed a two-year extension with the Raiders that keeps him under contract through 2027. He'll be 37 years old when that contract expires, assuming he sees it through.

Smith's advancing age means the Raiders should draft a young quarterback. The duo of Carroll and Spytek inherited Aidan O'Connell as the backup. They should possess an opportunity to hand-select his replacement. The Raiders possess five selections in rounds four through six, making that the ideal range for them to draft a quarterback.

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford almost split this offseason. Like most arguments in the NFL, it was about money. Stafford and the Rams found middle ground via a restructured contract that serves as a short-term resolution with another negotiation potentially occurring next offseason. At 37 years old, Stafford is operating on a year-to-year basis.