New England Patriots 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: April

The New England Patriots enter the 2025 NFL Draft with a goal to build a roster around franchise quarterback Drake Maye. First-year head coach Mike Vrabel has his work cut out for him. Vrabel arguably inherited the worst roster in the league after the Patriots posted a 4-13 record.

The Patriots were big-money spenders in free agency in an attempt to fast-track their rebuild. With just depth and competition available in the latter waves of free agency, Vrabel must utilize the NFL draft to fill out the remaining holes on his roster. We've conducted a seven-round mock draft using our brand-new Mock Draft Machine.

Round 1 (No. 4 overall): Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

The Patriots may execute a surprise at No. 4. While the general masses expect them to draft an offensive tackle like Will Campbell or Armand Membou, it's Georgia EDGE Jalon Walker that is the consensus best projected player available. The NFL loves Walker, who possesses speed and explosiveness as an alignment-versatile front seven defender. The Patriots recorded a league-low 28 sacks last season.

Round 2 (No. 38 overall): Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Vrabel's attention immediately shifts to protecting Maye's blind side. There should be a tackle prospect available at No. 38 capable of playing left tackle right away. In this projection, it was Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr. that slid. Minnesota's Aireontae Ersery would be an alternative option. Conerly Jr. is a quality athlete who plays with length and size.

Round 3 (No. 69 overall): Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Wide receiver is a massive need. The Patriots were patient in this mock and were fortunate to see Iowa State's Jayden Higgins available at the top of the third round. Stefon Diggs is a short-term solution in New England. Higgins is a height-weight-speed prospect who would provide Maye with a QB-friendly target on the boundary due to size and catch radius.

Round 3 (No. 77 overall): Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Milton Williams was a prized free-agent signing, but Vrabel loves rotating bodies inside. The Patriots require more talent across the defensive line. Ohio State's Tyleik Williams is a disruptive prospect with outstanding power at the point of attack. Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams is also a great candidate to oversee Williams' development.

Round 4 (No. 106 overall): Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

Vrabel believes in establishing a run-heavy offense. He'll take advantage of this deep running back class to pair Rhamondre Stevenson with another effective ball-carrier. Devin Neal is a scheme-versatile talent with the vision and processing skills required to quickly experience success at the next level. Neal forces missed tackles both in a phone booth and in space.

Round 5 (No. 144 overall): Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

The receiver position is in a concerning enough state to warrant doubling down. Tory Horton is a forgotten receiver in this class due to a 2024 season-ending injury. He recorded consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns in 2022 and 2023 when healthy. Horton also recovered to put forth a stellar showing at the NFL Combine, running a 4.41 40 and leaping a 37.5-inch vertical.

Round 5 (No. 171 overall): Tommi Hill, CB, Nebraska

Christian Gonzalez is a budding superstar at boundary corner. The Patriots signed Carlton Davis III to play opposite him. Depth and competition are required outside. Nebraska's Tommi Hill possesses size and length at 6-foot, 213 pounds with nearly 33-inch arms. Hill is long and physical with developmental upside.

Round 7 (No. 220 overall): Willie Lampkin, IOL, North Carolina

Willie Lampkin is sorely undersized as a 5-foot-10, 280-pound interior offensive lineman. Vrabel once developed a similarly undersized player in Tennessee in center Aaron Brewer. Vrabel will appreciate Lampkin’s compete level and intensity after he successfully blocked defenders who had 40 pounds on him at this year's Senior Bowl.

Round 7 (No. 238 overall): Cam Horsley, DT, Boston College