Nico Iamaleava's 3 Best Transfer Portal Options

The situation between the Tennessee Volunteers and quarterback Nico Iamaleava reached an explosive conclusion. A bombshell report initially emerged claiming Iamaleava was displeased with the financial terms of his NIL deal and was looking for more money. Despite pushback from his camp, the reports were proven true after he skipped practice in protest. Head coach Josh Heupel then announced that Tennessee is moving on from him.

Iamaleava initially arrived at Tennessee via a massive NIL deal as one of the most sought-after quarterback recruits in the country. He somewhat underwhelmed in his first year as a starter, throwing for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions. The Volunteers did make their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, however.

Iamaleava will now enter the transfer portal. He won't be transferring to a fellow SEC program, because doing so would rule him ineligible for 2025. We've identified three potential landing spots for Iamaleava via the portal.

UCLA

UCLA will have a new starting quarterback in 2025 with Ethan Garbers heading to the 2025 NFL Draft. The Bruins signed Appalachian State transfer Joey Aguilar in the initial transfer window to replace Garbers, but Iamaleava would represent a clear upgrade. It's worth noting Iamaleava is a Long Beach, California native, so transferring to UCLA would bring him closer to home.

Head coach DeShaun Foster has a new coaching staff. Tino Sunseri is the new offensive coordinator. Sunseri played the quarterback position professionally and began his coaching career at Florida State, Tennessee, and Alabama. He's been a part of some great coaching staffs, and his experience with the position would help Iamaleava develop as a signal-caller.

North Carolina

Bill Belichick raises the expectations at North Carolina. The college football universe is anxious to witness how Belichick's latest adventure will play out. Landing a quarterback like Iamaleava in the transfer portal would make the Tar Heels legitimate contenders in the jumbled ACC.

Projected starting quarterback Max Johnson is recovering from a serious season-ending leg injury suffered in the 2024 opener. True freshman Bryce Baker is talented but inexperienced. Is Belichick prepared to hand the keys to such a projection? Iamaleava would swiftly become the clear-cut favorite to start in Chapel Hill. Belichick should make him a tempting offer in the portal.

Texas Tech

Texas Tech third-year head coach Joey McGuire is attempting to build something special at the program. The program has steadily improved under McGuire, winning between seven and eight contests apiece in each campaign. Attempting to take the next step, the Red Raiders have been aggressive in the transfer portal this year, and possess the resources to make a run at Iamaleava.