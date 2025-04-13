Zah Frazier NFL Draft Interview: Consistent Mentality

UTSA cornerback Zah Frazier possesses incredible upside as an intriguing prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. Frazier started just 10 career games, but is a high-potential defender with elite athleticism. He was a standout at the NFL Combine, running a 4.36 at 6-foot-3 and 186 pounds.

Frazier recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Frazier discussed his unique experience at UTSA, impressing scouts at the NFL Combine, playing man and zone coverage, and more.

JM: You started 10 career games at UTSA. Talk to me about growing into that starting role and having to bide your time.

Zah Frazier: It was great to get that starting experience under my belt. I got my feet wet. It was one of those situations where I had to be ready when my number got called. Starting those 10 games was a blessing. I wasn’t playing as much in those previous years.

I had put it all together once I got my opportunity.

JM: Do you feel like your best football is ahead of you? You must feel that way.

Zah Frazier: I do. Not playing a bunch of football early in my career and developing into a starter, I’m only going to get better. I’m 24 years old and I don’t think that makes me an old prospect.

I don’t have a ton of experience, but I’m also very healthy with a ton of upside. There’s no tread on my tires. I’m way healthier than a lot of prospects because I haven’t been racking up injuries over the years.

It’s a blessing in disguise.

JM: You were incredible at the NFL Combine, running a 4.36 40 at 6-foot-3 and 186 pounds. You also leaped a 36.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot-6 broad jump. You also ran a 4.26 shuttle. There’s the developmental upside. Were you satisfied with the performance?

Zah Frazier: I was pretty satisfied by the numbers. I was okay with it. There were a couple of things I wanted to improve at my Pro Day. I hit a 37-inch vertical at Pro Day, so I slightly improved. That’s an accurate number. I decided to do the vertical again, and I also put up 14 reps on the bench press.

I feel like I did good at the NFL Combine, and I expanded on that at Pro Day. I left it all out there.

JM: The numbers were outstanding at both the NFL Combine and at Pro Day. Talk to me about your approach in coverage. You also have 33-inch arms. How do you use that length and size to your advantage?

Zah Frazier: I try to rely on technique over anything. I lean on what my coaches taught me at UTSA. Every time I step out there, I try to make it about technique. I play with good leverage and things of that nature. I just have to stay consistent with my technique. That’s something I have to continue working on at the next level, staying locked in throughout the duration of a rep.

JM: Does Zah Frazier prefer to play man or zone coverage? Which are you more familiar with?

Zah Frazier: I would say I can play both. That’s the honest truth. We were predominantly a man team at UTSA. Don’t get me wrong, though, we played some zone coverage as well.

JM: How are you addressing the experience questions with scouts?

Zah Frazier: I had some experience playing in JUCO as well. You play against some top-notch competitors at JUCO. I have more experience than most realize, it just didn’t all come at the D-I level.

I took what I learned at JUCO and applied it at UTSA. When I get my chance at the next level, I’m going to put it all together. I’m excited to showcase my talent when my time comes.

JM: Have you met many NFL teams throughout this process? Any visits or workouts?

Zah Frazier: I’ve been hopping on Zoom. I had some in-person visits as well, but I’m keeping those details private. I hopped on Zoom with about 10 teams.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. What kind of impact is Zah Frazier going to make at the next level?