Robert Longerbeam NFL Draft Interview: Positive Impact

Rutgers cornerback Robert Longerbeam is among the most athletic and experienced corners in the 2025 NFL Draft. Longerbeam appeared in 53 career games with 31 starts. He then went to the NFL Combine and ran 4.39-second 40 with a position-best 11-foot-2 broad jump.

Longerbeam recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. He discussed playing man and zone coverage at Rutgers, turning heads at the NFL Combine, approaching different receivers at the line of scrimmage, and more.

JM: You appeared in 53 games with 31 career starts at Rutgers. You've seen it all. How do you think that experience will help you make the transition to the next level?

Robert Longerbeam: I played a lot of football at Rutgers. The program is very focused on the technical aspects of the game. I played both outside and inside. We played a ton of talented teams on our schedule, and I understand the game at a high level.

We learn football at another level, a deeper level at Rutgers. Pairing that experience with the knowledge I learned, I definitely feel like I’m ready to play in the NFL.

JM: You recorded 42 pass breakups and five interceptions. That's a crazy amount of ball production. Talk to me about your ability to disrupt the catch point.

Robert Longerbeam: We pride ourselves on being physical and sticky at the catch point. Every chance I get to play violently through a receiver’s hands, that’s how I’m going to approach that rep.

I made a lot of plays on the ball because that is what’s required of a Rutgers cornerback. We played a lot of man-to-man, bump-and-run, press-man coverage. I had to be able to cover or I would’ve gotten exposed in our defense.

I always want to play good ball for my team. And secondly, our coaching staff made sure we took pride in disrupting the catch point. Those two things helped me a bunch.

JM: It showed on tape. And you were outstanding at the NFL Combine. You ran a 4.39-second 40 and ran the 2nd-fastest 10-yard split (1.50). You also leaped the highest broad jump (11-foot-2) and a terrific 36.5-inch vertical. I imagine you were satisfied with the performance?

Robert Longerbeam: Satisfied? Yeah, but I felt like I could have been a bit better. It was still a great performance, though.

JM: Did you surprise scouts with that athleticism? Were they expecting that from you?

Robert Longerbeam: I think I definitely turned some heads and surprised some people. A lot of people weren’t expecting those numbers. I’ve always been an underrated guy. I think I turned some heads with that performance.

JM: Does Robert Longerbeam prefer to play man or zone coverage?

Robert Longerbeam: I’m a man-cover corner. I can play zone coverage, because it’s all about instincts and feel, but I’m a press-man corner. We played a lot of quarters coverage at Rutgers throughout my whole career. We played a lot of press-man. I love playing man.

JM: We saw that on tape. Did you have any formal interviews at the NFL Combine, and do you have any team visits coming up?

Robert Longerbeam: I have a bunch of virtual interviews. I met with the Bills and Titans. I’m doing something with the Jets as well.

JM: Do you approach bigger receivers in coverage differently than you do smaller, shiftier ones?

Robert Longerbeam: My approach, I like getting my hands on those bigger receivers early in the rep. You have to stay connected the whole way. Those bigger guys want to use their body to make their catches. They try to dominate you physically. I have long arms though, so that helps. Once I have sticky coverage on you, I can make a play on the ball.

The smaller guys are usually faster burners. You have to be patient at the line of scrimmage. You have to make sure you stay connected to them and that you’re able to run with them. It’s also about what routes they are good at running.

Not every receiver can run every route. You can be more aggressive in those situations because even if you overplay it, you have time to recover. It’s just about knowing your opponent.

JM: That was a fantastic answer. We've appreciated your time today. What kind of impact is Robert Longerbeam going to make at the next level?