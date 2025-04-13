Omari Thomas NFL Draft Interview: Red-Hot Motor

Tennessee defensive tackle Omari Thomas strung together five competitive seasons for the Volunteers. Primarily utilized as an early-down run stopper, Thomas is violent and physical. He plays gap-disciplined football and has drawn interest from NFL teams throughout the pre-draft process as a result.

Thomas recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. He discussed what it meant to represent his hometown team as a Memphis native, controlling his gap as a run stopper, and more.

JM: You put five seasons together at Tennessee. I believe you were a four-time team captain. How will you look back on your time with the Volunteers?

Omari Thomas: I’m happy with everything I accomplished at Tennessee. I built relationships that will last me a lifetime. I’ll be forever thankful for everything Tennessee brought to my life.

Being from Memphis, a Tennessee native, it meant more to play for my hometown team. My family came to all of my games. It meant the world to me. I appreciate everything the program did for me.

JM: I thought you showed an advanced ability to make plays in the backfield this past season with a career-high six tackles for loss. Talk to me about your improved ability to make plays behind the line of scrimmage.

Omari Thomas: I approached this year with a different mindset. I prioritized having an explosive get-off. I was getting off the ball and making plays. I was creating havoc in the backfield. That was my mindset.

I was playing on the other side of the line of scrimmage. I always had a good defensive end playing opposite of me as well. It made that part of my game so much easier this past year.

JM: Do you see yourself playing that nose tackle role as an early-down lineman at the next level?

Omari Thomas: I see myself playing as a nose tackle, three-tech, or as a 4i. I think I can be versatile and play multiple positions actually. That’s what I did at Tennessee. I moved around. I typically played the first two downs as a nose tackle, but I see myself being a good nose, three-tech, or 4i.

JM: Teams love that versatility. Are you trying to prove you're a three-down guy who can also rush the passer?

Omari Thomas: Most definitely I am. I’m trying to show scouts I can play gap-disciplined football and hold my block. I can create havoc on those run downs. At the same time, I want to play on passing downs as well.

JM: Are there any defensive linemen you enjoy watching and studying at the next level? Anybody you’d compare yourself to?

Omari Thomas: The two players I really like to watch and analyze their games are Quinnen Williams and Dexter Lawrence. I love how they play fast. They’re big and strong guys. They play with energy and passion.

They’re always having fun out there. They play strong. They impact the quarterback and they stop the run. They do a lot of great things on tape.

JM: Those are great choices. Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this pre-draft process?

Omari Thomas: I met with a few teams. I’ve had some great conversations. I met with the Seahawks, 49ers, and Bills virtually.

JM: There’s interest in you and it’s easy to see why on tape. We've appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Omari Thomas?