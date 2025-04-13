Jacolby George NFL Draft Interview: Quick Impact

Miami wide receiver Jacolby George exploded in 2023 and continued that momentum in 2024 by recording 53 receptions for 752 yards and eight touchdowns. George was a high-volume weapon in an explosive Hurricanes offense. He’s impressed scouts throughout the pre-draft process.

George recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. He discussed producing big-time numbers in 2023 and 2024, his participation at the NFL Combine, favorite routes to run, and more.

JM: You exploded in 2023, recording 57 catches for 864 yards and eight touchdowns. This came after playing a rotational role in 2022. You must have felt vindicated, like yeah I knew I was capable of this.

Jacolby George: I definitely felt that way. I was a young kid waiting for my opportunity. I was playing behind some talented older players at the time. I was just waiting for my chance to show what I could do.

When my time came, I took full advantage of that opportunity.

JM: You continued that momentum in 2024, essentially repeating similar production. How important was it for you to have that continuity and prove you weren't a one-year wonder?

Jacolby George: It was very important for me to show NFL scouts that I could produce again. I wanted to help the offense any way I can. I did that again in 2024 by putting up some pretty good numbers.

JM: You recently participated at this year's NFL Combine. Did you get great feedback from scouts on the performance?

Jacolby George: A lot of scouts were impressed with how I ran routes. I did a lot of good things at the NFL Combine. I was pleased with my overall performance.

JM: Does Jacolby George have a favorite route to run?

Jacolby George: It would probably be a post route. I like any deep route. Once you run a deep route, you’re closer to the end zone (laughs). I love scoring touchdowns.

JM: You scored eight touchdowns apiece in 2023 and 2024. You clearly love scoring, and you have a good nose for it.

Jacolby George: I just have a dog mentality. I’m always playing to get into the end zone. I always feel motivated to score.

JM: Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this process?

Jacolby George: I’ve had a lot of virtual meetings on Zoom. We’ve been discussing what teams think of me and how I would fit their scheme. I met with the Patriots, Titans, Vikings, and a few others.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why when you turn the tape on. We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is Jacolby George gonna make at the next level?