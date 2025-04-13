Glen Miller NFL Draft Interview: Playing Anywhere

Maryland safety Glen Miller showed a ton of growth in 2023-24. The Terrapins standout recorded seven interceptions in his final two seasons of college football. Miller followed the examples set by the great Maryland defensive backs before him.

Miller recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. He discussed showcasing growth at Maryland, playing man and zone coverage, creeping downhill in the run game, and so much more.

JM: You grew a lot as a player throughout your four seasons at Maryland. What led to that on-field and off-field maturation?

Glen Miller: I would credit the people around me. I watched a lot of great players in front of me when I was a young guy. They took the same steps and I’m trying to reach the same heights right now.

I understood I was on a clock. The older and older I got, I realized I didn’t have time to waste. I had to put the work in. A little bit of all that worked together to get me where I am right now.

JM: You recorded seven interceptions in your final two seasons. Ball skills were a major aspect of your game in 2023 and 2024. That was one area you took a huge step forward in. How did you develop that after struggling to get your hands on the ball early in your career?

Glen Miller: Honestly, I’ve always been a natural at taking the ball away. I played wide receiver in high school, so I’ve always had great hands. I have a knack for the ball. The more comfortable in our scheme I got, that’s when turnovers started arriving in bunches. I started putting myself in good positions to make those plays.

JM: We saw that on tape. Does Glen Miller do his best work near the line of scrimmage, or would you rather roam center field?

Glen Miller: I would say I’m well balanced. I’m well-rounded in that aspect. I understand playing in the box. I think playing in the box is actually easier, but like we said about my ball production, I’m somebody who likes to touch and take the football away. I love being in the post.

I understand both roles. I can do either/or.

JM: I’ll put you in a fun scenario. Say it’s 3rd-and-long with the game on the line. Would you rather be manned up on the tight end or playing zone with a chance to make a play on the ball?

Glen Miller: I would probably choose to be in the middle of the field with a chance to read the quarterback. I want to be around the ball. If I was on the tight end, I’m going to lock him up. I know they’re not throwing the ball to him (laughs).

I could be more useful around the field where I can get my eyes in coverage.

JM: I love that answer. If you hand-pick the quarterback for your first career interception, who would you choose and why?

Glen Miller: I want to get them all at some point in my career (laughs). I would probably say Patrick Mahomes. Let’s start with the best. He’s really good at playing quarterback. He’s always in control.

JM: That’s a ball you put up on the mantle. You also like to tackle. Talk to me about creeping downhill and impacting the run game.

Glen Miller: Tackling as a defensive back is more about your “want to.” I’m one of those guys who “want to” tackle. It makes that aspect of my game a lot of fun to be around.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Glen Miller?