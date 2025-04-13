Devin Neal NFL Draft Interview: Culture-Changer

Kansas running back Devin Neal is one of the most experienced and productive players at his position in the 2025 NFL Draft. Neal enters the draft after consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. He then impressed scouts at the NFL Combine by leaping a 37.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot-4 broad jump. The Jayhawks standout has been checking boxes.

Neal recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Neal discussed his breakout 2023 season, continuing that momentum in 2024, thriving at the NFL Combine, his favorite play in the playbook, and more.

JM: You broke out in 2023 to rush for 1,280 yards and 16 touchdowns. You almost repeated that exact production in 2024, totaling 1,266 yards and another 16 TDs. How important was it for you to capture that continuity?

Devin Neal: The name of the game is being consistent. I always kept my head down and went to work. I’m extremely confident in the body of work I’ve put together. Obviously, I wanted to top the 2023 season, but at the very least, to keep a steady pace of production was the goal. That’s what I did throughout my four years of college. I stayed on track.

JM: That’s exactly what you did. You carried that momentum over to the NFL Combine. You had a 37.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot-4 broad jump. Were you satisfied with the performance?

Devin Neal: I was definitely satisfied with my performance at the NFL Combine. I’m confident in my abilities. The combine was another pre-draft event to check off the list. I was pleased with the outcome I was able to achieve.

I got great feedback from NFL scouts as well. They were all pleased with what I did and what I’ve been able to do. They were especially pleased with my on-field workout. They were excited about that. Talking to them and having those personable conversations at the combine was just as important as the workout.

It was a great experience. I definitely got great feedback.

JM: You checked a lot of boxes at the NFL Combine. You've been so productive, I'm curious. What was your favorite play to run in the playbook? Something that got you excited in the huddle?

Devin Neal: I’m pretty split between outside zone and anything that’s a gap or counter scheme. I have a really good feel and understanding for those plays. I understand how to run it and how to set up blocks. I can use my vision and make-you-miss ability.

My job as a running back is to make life as easy as possible on the offensive line. Those [outside zone and gap/counter] ended up being my two favorite plays in our playbook.

JM: It was fun to watch you guys run gap/counter on tape. You've caught 20-plus passes in three straight seasons, but do you feel like there's some untapped potential for you in the passing game?

Devin Neal: Yeah, absolutely there is. I think teams saw via my on-field workout [at the NFL Combine] that I have the ability to run more routes out of the backfield. It just wasn’t something they asked me to do a lot of at Kansas.

I think there’s definitely untapped potential for me in the passing game. I love catching the ball. I’m a natural because I have a background in playing baseball. Catching the ball isn’t difficult. I also have great feet.

I have the footwork needed to run more complex routes as well.

JM: How did the skills you learned in baseball translate to you playing running back?

Devin Neal: I would probably point to my fluid hips. I’m able to track the ball in the air with terrific hand-eye coordination as a pass catcher.

JM: Do you consider yourself to be an agile back in space, or a powerful north-south runner? What's your identity?

Devin Neal: I would probably say I’m more agile in space, but situational awareness is also key. I understand when I need to get two yards to move the chains. I can turn into a power runner when called for to stay ahead of the sticks. I know how to fall forward to pick up a first down.

Those are the things I bring to the table.

JM: Have you recently completed any team meetings or virtual meetings, and do you have any more of that stuff coming up?

Devin Neal: I’ve done a lot of Zoom meetings. I believe I’ve spoken with pretty much every team in the league at this point, especially between the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine. We’re just honing in and talking to different teams and even doing some installs.

I’ve been getting great feedback. My meetings have been going great.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. What kind of impact is Devin Neal going to make at the next level?

Devin Neal: I’m going to be one of the most versatile backs in the league. I bring an every-down skill set to the table. I can run and catch the ball, and play in pass protection as well. I’m versatile enough to run any scheme.