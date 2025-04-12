Traeshon Holden NFL Draft Interview: Belongs Among Best

Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden enjoyed a quality campaign for the No. 1-ranked Ducks program this past season. Holden broke out of his shell to record 45 receptions for 718 yards and five touchdowns. He developed outstanding chemistry with quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and NFL scouts see him as a big-bodied versatile weapon who can play inside and outside.

Holden recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Holden discussed transferring to Oregon and developing his relationship with Gabriel, working with TJ Houshmandzadeh, his favorite routes to run, and more.

JM: Now that you've had time to reflect, how do you look back on the journey from Alabama to Oregon? It's been a long road to this point, but it certainly worked out for you.

Traeshon Holden: I feel like I got the best of both worlds at Alabama and Oregon. I had an opportunity to learn from coach Nick Saban. If I could do that all over again, I wouldn’t even think twice.

Going to Oregon and learning from coach Dan Lanning, he’s probably the best coach I’ve ever had in my life. I appreciated him so much. It’s been a long journey for me, but it was so worth it.

JM: And you had a breakout season this year under coach Lanning, your second year at Oregon. You recorded 45 receptions for 718 yards and five touchdowns. It was a really nice season. What changed for you in 2024?

Traeshon Holden: I feel like I just understood the game at a higher level. I understood why we called certain plays. I understood defenses and how they were trying to attack us. I understood the “why” behind everything before the ball was even snapped.

I learned how to maneuver and carry myself. Dillon Gabriel and I also built a connection so quickly. I felt like I had been playing with him for 10 years. It just all came together for me. I did a great job hitting the weight room in the offseason.

I was working with TJ Houshmandzadeh. That helped me a lot as well.

JM: Expand on the relationship with Dillon Gabriel for me. You guys had outstanding chemistry this season.

Traeshon Holden: When I first hopped in the transfer portal in 2022, Dillon Garbiel called me. He was like, what are we doing? You’re coming to Oklahoma, right? I was talking to a bunch of coaches. I already had my visit set up at Oregon before Dillon even called me.

Dillon Gabriel and I have had a relationship for a long time. We’ve always wanted to play with each other. It turned out that I came to Oregon instead of Oklahoma and he eventually ended up at Oregon as well (laughs). It was crazy.

It felt like we knew each other, but we didn’t. We quickly got close when he came into the building. We kept working on that chemistry. Football is crazy like that, man (laughs).

JM: That’s so crazy. That’s really cool. I didn’t know about your connection to TJ Houshmandzadeh as well. Talk about an awesome resource to have at your disposal.

Traeshon Holden: My coach at the time was Junior Adams. He’s the Dallas Cowboys’ wide receivers coach now. Coach Adams and Houshmandzadeh played together in college at Oregon State. They have a really good relationship. Houshmandzadeh spoke to the wide receiver room at the time. We got introduced that way.

I was in California during that first offseason, my first year at Oregon. I was around him every single day and he taught me a lot.

JM: That chemistry with Dillon Gabriel, having learned so much from TJ Houshmandzadeh, does Traeshon Holden have a favorite route to run?

Traeshon Holden: It would either have to be a corner or a dig route. If it’s man-to-man press coverage, I like winning with a slant route. Those three routes come to mind.

JM: You have terrific size for the position at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. How do you use that size to your advantage?

Traeshon Holden: There are a lot of cornerbacks in the league who can match my size. I love to use strength, quickness, and my feet to my advantage in coverage. You see a lot of bigger receivers like me, but a lot of them don’t move as well as I do.

I feel like I have great feet. I move well for my size. I get open. I try to marry my feet with my strength. I can throw them off my trail a little bit.

JM: Do teams see you playing that “X” boundary role at the next level? As a big-bodied playmaker outside?

Traeshon Holden: They see me playing inside and outside. They know I can get down and dirty in the trenches a little bit as well. I don’t have a problem going down there with the big guys to block.

JM: I love your approach. Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this process, and do you have any visits or workouts coming up?

Traeshon Holden: I have a workout with the Seattle Seahawks. I met with teams at the NFL Combine and at my Pro Day as well. I’ve chatted with the VIkings, Ravens, Giants, Steelers, Bengals, Seahawks, and Titans, as well.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is Traeshon Holden going to make at the next level?