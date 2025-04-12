Konata Mumpfield NFL Draft Interview: Outwork Everybody

Pittsburgh wide receiver Konata Mumpfield enjoyed a breakout season in 2024 after transferring to the program from Akron. Mumpfield recorded a career-high 813 receiving yards. He averaged a personal-best 15.6 yards per catch while producing 52 receptions and five touchdowns.

Mumpfield recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Mumpfield discussed the decision to transfer to Pittsburgh, playing a versatile role on the offense, the intricacies of route running, and more.

JM: Now that you've had time to reflect, how do you look back on the decision to transfer from Akron to Pittsburgh?

Konata Mumpfield: I look back on that decision as a blessing. I wouldn’t change anything about it. I loved my time at Akron as well. They were the first coaching staff that believed in me. Unfortunately, they got fired and it was time for me to move on.

I’m very big with my faith. Everything happens for a reason. Going to Pittsburgh was definitely a blessing. I learned a lot, I grew a lot. I became a better person and player. It was a big-time blessing for me.

JM: You took a step forward at Pittsburgh this year, recording a career-high 813 receiving yards. You also had 52 catches for five touchdowns. What changed for you this past season?

Konata Mumpfield: I honestly just had more opportunities at my disposal. I was placed in some good positions to showcase my abilities. I feel like Pittsburgh gave me an opportunity to prove I can win vertically. I didn’t always get that chance at Akron.

I saw a lot more targets deep down the field this past season. That’s for sure. That’s definitely what led to the increased production. I just had more opportunities to get the ball in my hands and make plays.

JM: You posted a career-high 15.6 yards per catch, so you were definitely seeing more targets deep down the field. Does Konata Mumpfield have a favorite route to run?

Konata Mumpfield: I would probably say a double move. I love any double move. I like a corner post route, stop-and-go, under, pump, slant go. Whatever it is, I like to embarrass defensive backs.

JM: I love that (laughs). Seeing the difference in your targets this year, how did you approach press-man coverage versus zone coverage?

Konata Mumpfield: When it comes to both man and zone coverage, it’s all about your film study. It’s about understanding your opponent. If it’s zone coverage, you can really just look at the shell of the defense and determine the look you’re getting.

You go over the top coverage tendencies of your opponent and dissect what they like to run on first, second, and third down, whatever it is. I pay attention to the shell of that defense and the safety’s positioning, or the cornerback’s demeanor. That’s how I go about my business.

I know what route I’m running. Based on all that, I can sorta decipher whether I’m going to get the ball thrown my way or not. That’s how I find zones in coverage, where to sit down or a zone to lull in. I can slow down or speed up. It just depends.

It’s a similar approach with press-man coverage. It’s an art at the end of the day. You need to watch a ton of film. You have to understand techniques and tendencies. You have to understand leverage as well, whether that’s shadow technique, if the corner likes to rhythm step or kick step.

Are they very aggressive? Do they like to shoot hands and be physical at the line of scrimmage? Or is he somebody that likes to stay off the top? If it’s off-man coverage, does he like to sit down? Does he open his hips early?

I use the information at my disposal to dissect how to attack defensive backs. That’s how I go about my work.

JM: That’s a terrific answer. We really appreciate that breakdown. You’re a true student of the game. Did you have any formal interviews at the NFL Combine, and do you have any team visits coming up?

Konata Mumpfield: I had a bunch of informal interviews at the NFL Combine. I’m meeting with the Atlanta Falcons on April 11th. I’ve had a bunch of Zoom meetings as well. I recently did one with the San Francisco 49ers.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Konata Mumpfield?

Konata Mumpfield: I’m going to be a great leader on and off the field. I can be vocal and I can also lead by example. I always try to do the correct thing morally. I treat people the right way. I’m a great teammate, a great person. I’m big with my faith. I take pride in doing things the right way. I respect people and things of that nature. I respect the game of football.

On the field, I feel like I’m the best separator in the draft. That’s my honest opinion. I can win at all levels. I win short, intermediate, and deep routes. I know how to separate. I can win against press. I can go on the outside and win consistently against press.

I can go in the slot and win against nickels and safeties as well. You can move me around. I’m a very intelligent player. I’m a high-IQ football player. I’ve been very healthy throughout my career as well. I’ve been blessed. I missed one game my entire college career and I played four seasons.