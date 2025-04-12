Chandler Martin NFL Draft Interview: Adding Value

Memphis linebacker Chandler Martin was arguably this year’s biggest NFL Combine snub. After producing 206 tackles, 33 for loss, and 10 sacks in two seasons with the Tigers, he took his talents to the East-West Shrine Bowl and was a standout performer. Martin ran a 4.55 at his Pro Day, with shuttle (4.22) and three-cone (6.85) times that would have finished first among participating linebackers at the combine.

Martin recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Martin discussed his outstanding performance at Pro Day, being a three-down defender, playing man and zone coverage, and more.

JM: You put forth an outstanding performance at Pro Day despite tweaking a hamstring injury. You ran a 4.55, per multiple scouts in attendance. Your shuttle (4.22) and three-cone (6.85) times would have finished first among LBs at the NFL Combine. You also leaped a 37-inch vertical and 10-foot-6 broad. I imagine you were thrilled with the performance. You made the league look stupid for not inviting you to the combine.

Chandler Martin: Yeah, I was super excited about what I was able to do. I wanted to run a 4.4 because that’s what I was running in training. I was still pleased with my overall performance though. I was glad I put that on tape in front of NFL scouts.

JM: You recorded 206 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks in two seasons at Memphis after transferring to the program from East Tennessee State. The move to Memphis worked out beautifully for you.

Chandler Martin: Memphis was a great fit for me. The coaching staff at Memphis did a great job developing me. That was the biggest thing for me. I wanted to go somewhere that could continue developing me as a player.

I wanted to compete and get better every single day. Memphis helped me achieve that. It worked out for me.

JM: You also totaled nine pass breakups and three interceptions in the passing game. Do you feel like you're a coverage ‘backer at the next level? Can you play man and zone?

Chandler Martin: I could definitely play coverage at the next level. I proved that at the East-West Shrine Bowl. I was very pleased with how I did during one-on-ones. I was excited to put that on tape. We played a lot of zone coverage at Memphis this past year.

I’ve played plenty of man coverage throughout my career as well. I feel really good about my abilities in coverage.

JM: I'm excited about your potential to be a three-down linebacker. On tape, you fly around sideline to sideline. Do teams see you playing both the pass and run?

Chandler Martin: They most definitely do. I feel like I’m going to be a valuable asset to any defense. I can play all three downs on defense. I can play on special teams as well. I’m excited to get into a building and contribute to the team.

JM: You play with your hair on fire. How did you develop that mindset?

Chandler Martin: It started when I was five years old. I’ve been playing linebacker my entire life. I have a natural ability to play the position.

I started in basketball, but my parents had to pull me out because I was hitting people. I’m a linebacker, man (laughs). It’s so natural to me. I pride myself on always being around the football. I fly sideline to sideline because I have the right mentality.

It’s also about preparation and film study.

JM: That’s incredible. If you could sit down with any linebacker today and pick his brain, who would you choose and why?

Chandler Martin: That’s a tough question. I would probably say Roquan Smith. Both of my parents went to Georgia. I grew up a Bulldogs fan. Watching him develop and play the position at a high level, I love his intensity. I love how much passion he plays the game with.

I also love and appreciate his leadership qualities. If I could borrow some tips from him on leadership or block deconstruction, that would be a great conversation.

JM: Roquan Smith is a terrific choice. Do you have any upcoming team visits or workouts?

Chandler Martin: I have a visit with the Atlanta Falcons on April 11th. I’ve been sorting through my schedule. We’ve spoken to a bunch of teams. I met with all 32 teams at the East-West Shrine. I’ve had virtual meetings with the Bills, Commanders, Eagles, and Saints, to name a few. I’m super excited for what’s to come.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is Chandler Martin going to make at the next level?

Chandler Martin: I’m going to add a ton of value to whatever building I walk into. I’m going to be myself, a three-down football player. I’m going to be a great person who is very active in the community. That is very important to me.