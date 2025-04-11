Warren Brinson NFL Draft Interview: Set The Culture

Georgia defensive tackle Warren Brinson was a massive contributor to a dominant Bulldogs defense this past season. Brinson recorded a career-high 26 tackles and four tackles for loss in 2024. Scouts see him as a potential three-down linemen who was more disruptive than the sack production indicates due to his ability to consistently push the pocket.

Brinson recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Brinson discussed turning in a career-best season at Georgia, stopping the run and rushing the passer, upcoming private visits and workouts, and more.

JM: You were prepared by coach Kevin Wright at IMG Academy in high school. Coach Wright is a friend of mine. What do you recall about those days?

Warren Brinson: IMG is a very structured place. It’s as close to college as you can get in high school. Coach Wright had an outstanding staff. They had a standard we had to uphold. You couldn’t put anything past them. Nobody got away with a lot of stuff (laughs).

Coach Wright held everyone to the same standard, even his best players. I respected him for it. I had never been coached like that until I went to IMG.

JM: It worked wonders for you. You got better every year at Georgia. This past season, you had career-highs in tackles (26), tackles for loss (six), and sacks (two). What changed for you this past season?

Warren Brinson: I wouldn’t even say anything changed. I was probably playing at 70% the entire year. I went into the season wanting to be as productive as possible. I think the biggest thing is when you know your movements are limited, it makes you rely on your technique. You want to play more sound.

I was playing sound. I wanted to play sound defense. My biggest thing was to do my one of 11. I was playing disciplined football. I realized as the seasons went on, the plays come to you when you’re doing your job.

It was a blessing to put up those numbers this year. I wish the numbers were even better, but I was happy with what I put on film.

JM: How did iron sharpen iron at practice? You played on a dominant defensive line this season alongside Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker. You also played with Nolan Smith, Devonte Wyatt, and so many others in the past.

Warren Brinson: It’s not even about iron sharpening iron on the defensive line. I would rather give that credit to our offensive line. Coach Kirby Smart had us going up against some of the best offensive linemen in the nation every single day. We recruit great players at Georgia.

When you’re going up against five-star prospects and NFL-caliber players, it makes a difference. Guys like Jared Wilson and Dylan Fairchild in practice, they made us better. The practices were so demanding.

We called Tuesday’s practice “Bloody Tuesday.” Who’s going to rush for the most yards? Who’s going to stop the run? We had friendly competition. It was always about competition. We tried to turn good into great.

JM: Practice is going to make you better at Georgia. Do you feel like you're a three-down defensive lineman at the next level? You definitely stop the run at a high level.

Warren Brinson: I’m definitely a three-down lineman at the next level. I actually feel like the best aspect of my game is my pass rush.

JM: Are you looking to prove to teams throughout this pre-draft process that you can rush the passer at a high level?

Warren Brinson: I do feel that way. Teams shouldn’t look at the sack production. They are looking at how many plays I disrupt by pushing the pocket and recording a quarterback pressure. I was beating my man pretty consistently and getting in the backfield even when I wasn’t getting a sack.

That’s what teams told me at the NFL Combine. They told me I’m a very disruptive player. Scouts see me as an interior pass-rushing threat.

JM: We love hearing that. It sounds like you had a positive experience at the NFL Combine.

Warren Brinson: It was a great experience at the NFL Combine. I loved being alongside my peers. I wish all of the top prospects would have competed though. Some guys were worried about hurting their draft stock. I appreciate guys who are competitive and want to get out there.

Some guys didn’t want to give coaches an opportunity to compare a top-ranked player to another player. How come this guy is moving 10 times better than this other guy? You know what I mean? Some guys didn’t want to go through that. I wish politics weren’t a thing and the top guys would have competed.

The NFL Combine was a great experience though. I met so many incredible people. I went out there and competed, highlighting my athleticism on a big stage.

JM: Did you have any formal interviews at the NFL Combine, and do you have any team visits coming up?

Warren Brinson: I had formal interviews with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Those went very well. It was super cool to meet Andy Reid, man (laughs). That was so memorable. The 49ers were great as well. I also had a formal with the Carolina Panthers. I have a visit with the Panthers and a workout with the New Orleans Saints as well.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. What kind of impact is Warren Brinson going to make at the next level?