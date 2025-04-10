Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins An Underrated Gem In 2025 NFL Draft

We are deep into the NFL Draft process, and draft boards are being finalized all across the industry. Everyone is doing their last-minute sweep of the draft class to find those hidden gems and make sure they properly grade and rank them as the draft approaches.

One of those rising draft gems gaining momentum across the draft community—and with NFL teams—is Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. His name started to surface after an impressive showing at the NFL Combine, where he had one of the best testing performances among all defensive linemen. Ingram-Dawkins posted a 4.86-second 40-yard dash, a 1.69-second 10-yard split, a 36-inch vertical, a 10-foot-4 broad jump, and a 4.34-second 20-yard shuttle—all at 6-foot-5 and 276 pounds. These numbers sent me back to the film for a more detailed evaluation.

Ingram-Dawkins recorded three sacks in the first four games of the season but didn’t register any more after that. A deeper evaluation revealed that his production may have been affected by the situation at Georgia. He played as part of a front that included potential first-rounders Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker, along with other talented linemen like Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse. As a result, Dawkins was part of a heavy rotation and on a pitch count.

As a prospect, Ingram-Dawkins has exceptional length that helps him in both the run game and as a pass rusher. As a run defender, he does a good job locking out offensive linemen and controlling the line of scrimmage, showing the potential to be a plus-level run defender. As a pass rusher, his athleticism really shows. He has a quick first step that allows him to penetrate gaps quickly, and he can win around the edge. He also has great body control, able to plant his foot and redirect toward the flow of the play.

What’s most intriguing about Ingram-Dawkins is his versatility. During his time at Georgia, he played both on the edge and on the interior defensive line. That kind of flexibility adds significant value at the next level, as he can fit into multiple fronts and fulfill a variety of roles within a defense.

When comparing Ingram-Dawkins to others in this class, I see a similar skill set to Ohio State's J.T. Tuimoloau.

The best NFL fit for Ingram-Dawkins is a team that can use him as an edge defender on early downs—where he can set the edge in the run game—and then kick him inside on third downs to rush the passer from the interior. I expect him to be an attractive asset for NFL teams due to his size, athleticism, and natural ability.