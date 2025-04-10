TreVeyon Henderson's 3 Best NFL Draft Fits

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson enters the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the most dynamic ball-carriers. Henderson rushed for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns this past season while helping lead the Buckeyes to a National Championship. He displayed his ability to make explosive plays by averaging a career-high 7.1 yards per carry.

Henderson also put forth a dynamic performance at the NFL Combine. The Hopewell, Virginia native ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and leaped a 38.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot-8 broad jump. Henderson was a top-seven finisher among all participating backs in the aforementioned drills.

The No. 69 overall prospect in our latest Draft Network 100 update, Henderson is an elite elite who pairs top-end speed with lateral agility. Henderson possesses home-run speed and he’s plenty elusive in the open field.

We’ve identified three ideal team fits for Henderson in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns should possess legitimate interest in keeping Henderson in-state. General manager Andrew Berry parted ways with Nick Chubb earlier this offseason. The Browns decided against re-signing their aging, injury-riddled back. Chubb's official departure has created a long-term need at running back.

Jerome Ford led the offense in rushing yards last season with just 565. The unproven tandem of Pierre Strong Jr. and John Kelly Jr. are the other known backs on the roster. The Browns clearly plan to further address running back in the draft after passing on veteran options in free agency. With three selections between Nos. 33 and 94 overall, Berry can target an every-down back for Kevin Stefanski.

Las Vegas Raiders

Pete Carroll is the Las Vegas Raiders' new head coach. Carroll is a throwback-style leader who believes in establishing a run-heavy offense. Geno Smith is his starting quarterback and the best way to hone in Smith's gunslinging mentality is to pair it with an effective ground attack.

The Raiders fielded the league's worst-ranked rushing offense in 2024 at a pathetic 79.8 yards per game. That won't appease Carroll at all. New general manager John Spytek added Raheem Mostert in free agency, but he's a rotational back at this point. Zamir White and Sincere McCormick aren't the answers either. Pairing Mostert's between-the-tackles style with Henderson's open-field speed could give the Raiders a one-two punch in the backfield.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are consistently linked to first-round running backs like Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton, but that would be a departure from how they've treated a non-premium position in recent years. Jerry Jones has rarely believed in pouring premium resources at running back. Taking advantage of a deep class by drafting a back in the second or third round makes more sense.