How Should Steelers Handle Their QB Dilemma?

When you think of the Pittsburgh Steelers, one word that may pop into your head is “consistent.” Historically, this is tied to their three head coaches in the last 56 years, the Rooney family’s 92 years of ownership, and their six Super Bowl championships. Recently, however, this word has become an insult of the Steelers’ middling performances, often followed by another word: “disappointment.”

The counterargument to that criticism seems simple. If Pittsburgh can find its next franchise quarterback, it can end its playoff win drought, which stretches back to 2016. The bad news for the Steelers and their fans is that the best way to get their next Ben Roethlisberger might be to endure a losing 2025 season and grab a quarterback with a higher first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The first alternative to this proposal is the 2025 NFL Draft. But with head coach Mike Tomlin securing his 18th consecutive non-losing season last December, the Steelers' No. 21 overall draft pick puts them out of reach of this year's elite quarterback talent. According to NFL Network, Pittsburgh has met with prospects such as Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart, and Will Howard, all of whom should be on the board for Pittsburgh’s selection. But without a clear consensus on whether any of them have franchise quarterback potential, Pittsburgh should be wary of wasting an early pick when they have other roster holes to address.

The next option is free agency—specifically, signing Aaron Rodgers, a route that Steelers owner Art Rooney II has pursued throughout the offseason. Despite Rooney telling reporters last week that things were “pointing in the right direction” regarding Rodgers’ contract, no public decision has been announced by either side. Hopefully, the Steelers are using this time to evaluate the numbers and determine what makes sense for the franchise’s future.

If the season began today, Mason Rudolph would be the starter after signing a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Steelers this offseason. Rudolph appeared in eight games for the Tennessee Titans last season, posting a 64% completion rate—1% higher than Rodgers’ 63% with the New York Jets—and matching him in average yards per attempt (6.7).

Of course, the argument isn’t that Rudolph is better than Rodgers—Rodgers boasted a 90.5 passer rating compared to Rudolph’s 80.1 and threw for 19 more touchdowns than Rudolph with only two additional interceptions. The point is that Rudolph is serviceable and, more importantly, will lead the Steelers to a higher 2026 draft pick without demanding the reported $100 million contract that Rodgers is seeking.