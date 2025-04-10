Buffalo Bills 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: April

The Buffalo Bills enter the 2025 NFL Draft needing to address their defense. That unit has continuously been the Bills' weakness in the postseason. There’s a straightforward blueprint to follow after watching the Philadelphia Eagles dominate their arch-nemesis, the Kansas City Chiefs, in Super Bowl LIX.

General manager Brandon Beane has 10 total selections, meaning he possesses the capital required to enjoy an outstanding draft. Starters and depth players should be acquired. We’ve completed a seven-round Bills mock draft using our brand-new Mock Draft Machine.

Round 1 (No. 30 overall): Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Defensive tackle is a sizable need for the Bills, with the aging DaQuan Jones best suited to play a rotational role. Kenneth Grant would slot in beautifully next to Ed Oliver on the interior. Grant uses first-step quickness and sheer power to dominate blockers and kill plays at the line of scrimmage.

Round 2 (No. 56 overall): Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

The Bills finally admitted defeat on Kaiir Elam this offseason. Reuniting with Dane Jackson in free agency offers them a starter opposite Christian Benford, but depth is needed at boundary cornerback. Trey Amos would compete for snaps with Jackson on the outside. Amos marries physicality with length and size in coverage.

Round 2 (No. 62 overall): Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

The Bills have shown consistent interest in Arkansas EDGE Landon Jackson. The Razorbacks standout projects as a three-down defender who showcased outstanding athleticism at the NFL Combine by leaping a position-topping 40.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot-9 broad jump. Jackson would play a rotational role behind Joey Bosa and Greg Rousseau.

Round 4 (No. 109 overall): Billy Bowman Jr., SAF, Oklahoma

Ball-hawk. Sean McDermott is still sorting through his options at safety with Taylor Rapp, Cole Bishop, and Damar Hamlin. Billy Bowman Jr. is an experienced prospect who would add competition. Bowman Jr. enters the NFL draft with 11 career interceptions in his final three seasons of college football.

Round 4 (No. 132 overall): Kobe Hudson, WR, UCF

The wide receiver room is crowded with middling options, but it's worth rolling the dice on a high-upside player like Kobe Hudson. Hudson is a quick-footed and savvy route-runner who would eventually develop into a short-to-intermediate role. Joshua Palmer and Curtis Samuel are short-term solutions in Buffalo.

Round 5 (No. 169 overall): Chandler Martin, LB, Memphis

Athleticism is a keynote trait for McDermott's preferred linebackers. Chandler Martin is among the more underrated prospects at the position this draft cycle. Martin ran a 4.55 at his Pro Day, with shuttle (4.22) and three-cone (6.85) times that would have finished first among participating linebackers at the combine.

Round 5 (No. 170 overall): Chase Lundt, IOL, UConn

The Bills possess an outstanding starting five up front, but 10 selections offer them an opportunity to draft offensive line depth. Chase Lundt is an excellent athlete with multi-position usefulness. Lundt has range as a blocker and he takes great angles in the run game.

Round 5 (No. 173 overall): Zy Alexander, CB, LSU

It’s worth doubling down at cornerback. LSU's Zy Alexander possesses ideal size and length at 6-foot-1 and 187 pounds with 31-inch arms. Alexander is a physical press-man cornerback who chooses violence to disrupt route timing.

Round 6 (No. 177 overall): Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech

Jackson Hawes is the best blocking tight end in the draft. For that reason, Hawes would play a role on offense behind Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. He'd represent an upgrade at TE3 over Zach Davidson and Armani Rogers.

Round 6 (No. 206 overall): James Burnip, P, Alabama