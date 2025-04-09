Tai Felton NFL Draft Interview: Complete Receiver

Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton is one of the most dynamic wideouts in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Terrapins standout produced 96 receptions for 1,124 receiving yards and nine touchdowns this past season. Felton continued checking boxes at the NFL Combine by running a 4.37-second 40-yard dash, having also leaped a 39.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-10 broad jump.

Felton recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Felton discussed his performance at the NFL Combine and impressing scouts in attendance, his Senior Bowl showing, his favorite route to run, and so much more.

JM: I'd be remiss if I didn't start with the NFL Combine. You ran a blazing-fast 4.37 40 at 6-foot-1. You also leaped the fourth-highest vertical (39.5 inches) and fifth-highest broad (10-foot-10) jumps. You must have been satisfied with the performance.

Tai Felton: I was 100% satisfied with the performance. I had some personal goals I was trying to hit, of course. I really wanted to run under 4.35 in the 40 and hit a 40-inch vertical, but I fell just short. I was still satisfied with my performance, though. I’m 100% happy I got the job done. It was exciting to be out there.

JM: It was a breathtaking performance. Did scouts expect you to test that well, or do you think you surprised a few of them?

Tai Felton: I definitely surprised a lot of scouts (laughs). When I was talking to them during the Senior Bowl, or via formal interviews at the combine, some teams had me at 4.48 or in the low 4.5s. I was giving them side eye (laughs). I told them I wasn’t running that!

Anytime they asked me what I was going to run, I told them I could show you better than I can tell you (laughs). I’m happy I got the job done. I hit that speed burst and showcased elite speed at the NFL Combine.

JM: That’s a great feeling. Between that athletic showcase, what you did at the Senior Bowl, and on film all season long, do you feel like you've proven that you’re a complete receiver who can play multiple receiver positions at the next level?

Tai Felton: 100% I have. Watching my film from the past couple seasons, I still feel like I left a lot on the table. I feel like I have the potential to expand my production. I’m capable of more. It’s exciting to know that scouts are starting to realize what I’m capable of.

I want them to look at me as a complete receiver. There’s still so much more I want to show them and bring to the table. I’m just excited to find out where I’m going so I can get up there and get to work.

JM: You answered the speed question in a major way. Another question scouts had was your ability to beat physical press-man coverage at your size. Do you feel like you've addressed that as well?

Tai Felton: I feel like I’ve addressed that for sure, but I’m always looking to improve my game. It’s about getting 1% better every single day. That part of my game [beating press-man coverage] needs a little improvement.

I’m always willing to put the work in and get better every single practice. Scouts have asked about it. I’m all about getting better, man. I’m going to improve once I get to work with NFL coaches.

JM: There’s no doubt about that. What was your favorite play to run in the playbook? Something you got excited about hearing in the huddle.

Tai Felton: I lit up anytime I heard the “Z” option (laughs). I was the “Z” receiver running that option route. I got to choose how to run that route. If the corner was playing inside leverage, I broke it outside. If it was outside leverage, I broke inside. If it was zone coverage, I could sit it down, get the ball quickly in my hands, and pick up some yards after catch.

I love those option routes, man. I loved hearing that play-call in the huddle. I wanted the ball in my hands. That was definitely my favorite route.

JM: You appreciate the intricacies of that route.

Tai Felton: I could run it anyway I wanted. I had options. Based on how the defensive back was playing it, I could give him any move I wanted to. I could give him the illusion that I was going inside and break it back outside instead.

I had the option to attack it however I wanted to. If it was zone coverage, sit it down. I could break in or out, instead of it being a hitch or a comeback route that you can’t alter. I love having the option to run it as I please.

That option route puts the defense in a bind.

JM: Have you recently completed any team visits, or do you have anything like that coming up? It's that time of year. I know you met with all 32 teams at the Senior Bowl.

Tai Felton: It’s a daily process. I have a workout with the Buffalo Bills. I had Pro Day meetings, both before and after. I’ve been on virtual meetings with at least half the league since the NFL Combine ended. Phone calls, Zooms with the Chiefs, Broncos, Commanders, Cardinals, Titans, and Giants. Coaches are talking ball and trying to get to know me.

I’ve definitely met with a lot of teams. I met with the Saints and Rams at Pro Day. I have more meetings on my calendar. It’s been a busy process. I’ve had 10 Zooms in the last few weeks.

JM: There’s a ton of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. When a team uses a very early draft pick on Tai Felton, what kind of impact is he going to make for them at the next level?

Tai Felton: I’m going to be an all-around football player. I can play a big role on special teams as well. I feel like my experience on special teams really increases my value in this draft class. It shows the type of player I am.

I’m ready to contribute any way possible to a team in a positive way. I can play gunner on special teams. I can return kicks and punts. Of course, I’m going to be a huge asset as a receiver as well.